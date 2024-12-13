Naughty Dog shut down the comment section for the release of its first trailer for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, but gamers are still roasting the game regardless.

Naughty Dog and Sony released the trailer for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet at the end of The Game Awards last night and it is already getting downvoted with numerous gamers making it clear they have no interest in the game due to the character design of the main protagonist.

The trailer on Naughty Dog’s YouTube channel has 24,000 dislikes and 21,000 likes.

READ: 'Marvel Rivals' Game Director Trashes 'Concord' Saying "It Didn't Bring Any Unique Value"

On PlayStation’s channel, where the comments are not disabled, the trailer has over 31,000 dislikes and 27,000 likes.

In the comments, gamers are overwhelmingly trashing the game.

One mocked, “The trailer is 2 hours ago? Ew its so old we need a remaster.”

Another wrote, “Sony, you forgot to disable the comments.”

“Lev from TLOU Part II has grown up and went to space lol,” posted another.

“You can really tell this started production in 20202, “commented another.

“This is not what I imagined Naughty Dog’s next IP to look like at all lol,” wrote one.

Another questioned, “‘From the studio who brought you crash bandicoot, jak and daxter and uncharted’ mm nice, how many of the[m] still work there?”

Still another wrote, “I feel like Will Smith will slap me for making fun of her.”

“Is that Will Smith’s wife or an unreleased Concord character?”, mocked another.

Another asked, “Can I play as the character from the background anime instead?”

READ: 'The Witcher' VA Reveals He Was "Slapped" By CD Projekt Red For Stating 'The Witcher 4" Would Not Be About Geralt

Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz shared a number of others. One wrote, “I liked the part in the trailer when the protagonist said ‘it’s concording time’, turns on her laser sword and concords the alien monster.”

Another wrote, “sponsored by modern audiences.”

Still another added, “I just to thank Sony for making it an obvious no buy with that character design. Glad I won’t be wasting my money on some kind of bait and switch. They showed the garbage up front instead of trying to hide it.”

Over on X, numerous gamers negatively responded to Naughty Dog Studio Head Neil Druckmann’s promotion of the game.

One person wrote, “Looks likes Cyberpunk’s gay & retarded cousin.”

Another mocked, “Can't wait to play as a lesbian female. Thanks for the representation.”

Another simply wrote, “Hard pass.”

READ: Report: Rockstar Games Instructed 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Writers "To Be Less Crude Toward Transgender People And Other Minorities"

Another wrote, “I'm just going to come out and say it. I don't trust the quality of the writing. Everything else may be good, but the story and characters will not be likable. I can almost guarantee that. Also you'll have them do things and make decisions that make absolutely no sense.”

“I hope you remember to make a game this time,” wrote Joe Haku.

Katy Ehfo predicted, “This will probably fail.”

“Each Naughty Dog series is a step backwards in gaming. But the Directors attempt to be taken seriously by big brother Hollywood,” wrote Vi.

Endymion wrote, “Be Naughty Dog, make Last of Us Part 2 which sold half of what Part 1 sells cause people were sick of the girl boss agenda.

He added, “Be Naughty Dog, double down on said girl boss agenda anyways by making players inhabit a bald headed space lesbian who must save the guy from Eternals who can’t stop talking about diversity.”

READ: Warner Bros. Finally Kills Off 'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League' After Taking Out Over $200+ Million In Impairment Charges

Melonie Mac wrote, “Who would pay 60 bucks to play a video game as a bald lesbian?”

HeelvsBabyface wrote, “A masterclass in talking people out of buying your product. Androgynous, ugly, ironing boards in space, propped up by a great soundtrack to give the illusion of fun. Good luck Cuckers, hoping for an Abby cameo as the final boss.”

What do you make of Naughty Dog shutting down the comments? What do you make of people roasting the trailer?

NEXT: 'Life Is Strange: Double Exposure' Developer Announces Layoffs After Pushing Degenerate LGBTQ+ Messaging