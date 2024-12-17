Naughty Dog shills are not handling the reaction to the Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet trailer very well and are attempting to cope to the mass dislike of the trailers.

The trailer on PlayStation’s YouTube channel currently has 1.7 million views, 86,000 likes, and 203,000 dislikes.

READ: Kotaku Gets Roasted For Immediately Shilling For 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet'

On Naughty Dog’s channel, the game has 1.1 million views, 60,000 likes, and 144,000 dislikes.

And the Naughty Dog shills are not taking it well at all. Over on the Naughty Dog subreddit, drgsouth implored others to not look at the like to dislike ratio but rather the likes to views ratio.

The user wrote, “The fans ARE excited. People disliking were never going to buy the game anyway. This game will be amazing.”

He then shared a comparison of Intergalactic’s trailer with Helldivers 2 and Mafia: The Old Country.

READ: Voice Actor For 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet' EXPOSED As Another LGBT Activist

Based on the above screenshot, only 4.89% of people who viewed the Intergalactic trailer gave it a like.

In comparison 5.47% of people who watched the Helldivers 2 trailer gave it a like. Mafia: The Old Country was liked by 4.35% of all the people who viewed it. So even using this individual’s argument it doesn’t even work for Helldivers 2.

For clarity’s sake, the current ratios are 5.05% on the PlayStation trailer and 5.45% on the Naughty Dog trailer.

Nevertheless, the responses to the post were predictable. One wrote, “Just ignore these people the way they should ignore something they aren't into. All they want is attention. There's a million games out there if they don't like what Naughty Dog is doing. There's plenty of popular games that aren't my thing, you know how I handle them? I don't play them!”

Another wrote, “Just let these people be miserable. This game benefits you way more than them so power to you. I just hate people on the internet sometimes.”

READ: Neil Druckmann Says 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet' Is About "What Happens When You Put Your Faith In Different Institutions"

“Still baffling that 180k people would be so miffed over a bald head they'd go out of their way to dislike a YT video. Like, it's a space game. Hello, Ripley. I get they're beyond sense, and this happens to so many games now, but yikes,” Another wrote.”

“Edit: nasty comments with thousands of likes, too! Reminds me of the reaction to Angela in SH2, which eventually released to universal acclaim from critics and players, so,” the user added in an edit.

Piperpiparooo wrote, “another ‘muh wokeness’ crusade for the grifters to cash in on, bashing a game they had absolutely zero intention of ever buying or playing. if it sells well, it’ll be a mass conspiracy to push ‘wokeness.’ if it undersells, prepare to hear “heh, go woke go broke!” for weeks on end until the next crusade starts.”

canyouguysseeme posted, “A Naughty Dog reveal was a true early holiday gift! *uck the haters - they obviously know what they are doing, and this game is going to blow us away in ways that only ND can.”

“Imagine actually pressing the dislike button over this trailer. So weird. Looks amazing and I can’t wait,” wrote Empty_Hyena.

What do you make of the cope from these Naughty Dog shills?

NEXT: Plot For Naughty Dog's 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet' Allegedly Leaks