Naughty Dog President Neil Druckmann responded to the backlash against the company’s upcoming game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Naughty Dog announced Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet back in December at The Game Awards with an announcement trailer. That trailer immediately received negative feedback with it receiving over a quarter of a million dislikes just two weeks after it premiered on the PlayStation YouTube channel. Naughty Dog had turned off comments on its YouTube channel for the trailer.

Not only was the trailer getting hundreds of thousands of dislikes, but players expressed their dislike in the comments as well.

One wrote, “I liked the part in the trailer when the protagonist said ‘it’s concording time’, turns on her laser sword and concords the alien monster.”

Another wrote, “sponsored by modern audiences.”

Still another added, “I just to thank Sony for making it an obvious no buy with that character design. Glad I won’t be wasting my money on some kind of bait and switch. They showed the garbage up front instead of trying to hide it.”

In response to comments like these and others, Tati Gabrielle, the actress for the game’s primary protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, shared fan art mocking the game’s critics.

Now Druckmann has shared his own thoughts about the backlash during an appearance on the Sacred Symbols+ podcast. He said, “I don’t know if there’s much I could add to that conversation to be honest. There’s stuff happening right now with media that you have to, I feel, ignore for the most part and just stick to your guns and do what you believe in. And I feel like that’s how I would want artists to carry themselves.”

“You know how this works,” he continued. “I can’t tell you when we’re going to announce or show something. I could just say I’m very, very excited for this game. Maybe as excited as I’ve been for any game. It’s very cool. It’s the deepest gameplay we’ve ever done and I can’t wait to show it off.”

What do you make of Druckmann’s response?

