Naughty Dog resorted to hiding dozens of replies on a holiday card social media post it made on December 23rd.

In the post, Naughty Dog wrote, “Whether you're celebrating with old friends or new, we here at Naughty Dog hope your holidays are filled with joy and festivities!”

It concluded, “Art by Naughty Dog Concept Artist David Blatt (@KOPF_STOFF).”

The image showed various Naughty Dog characters including Ellie, Joel, and Abby from The Last of Us franchise. Of note, Abby who brutally murders Joel with a golf club in The Last of Us Part II, has her hand around Joel’s shoulders.

It also features Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer from Uncharted. Finally, it features Jordan A. Mun from the upcoming Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Mun is reading a card that says “Welcome.”

As noted above, dozens of responses were hidden. One that was hidden was simply a post with 8 nauseated face emojis.

Another included a golf club photo shopped into Abby’s hand.

Others included one person writing, “Woke BS naughty dog.”

Another was a meme of Scrooge McDuck saying, “Ah’m keepin’ me money.”

Still another featured 4 woozy face emojis.

Another that was hideen was a meme of Mun that reads, “In space, no one can your hear pronouns.”

Still another stated, “The b***h who bashed Joel’s head in has her hand on him in the Christmas card.”

Another person commented, “100% less sales” and shared an image of actor Tati Gabrielle, who plays Jordan A. Mun sharing fan art mocking gamers.

“I used to enjoy Naughty Dog. It's a bummer I'm non-buynary on their games now,” wrote another.

Nasser Alharbi posted a photo of a man stepping on a LGBTQ+ rainbow flag.

Smiffy Da Terf wrote, “Go woke.....”

King Jaehaerys posted a Family Guy gif of the entire family puking.

Gadwin posted, “Are you really not be able to escape the go woke go broke fate?”

One person wrote, “Genuinely can’t wait for Sony to shutter you guys.”

Another shared a Dumb and Dumber vomit gif.

NGGen shared a gif questioning, “What the hell is even that?!”

Daniel Cordova shared a meme depicting Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as Concord 2.

The company getting roasted comes after it announced Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet at The Game Awards and saw its announcement trailer get massively disliked so much so that it has 524% more dislikes than Concord’s first cinematic trailer.

On PlayStation’s YouTube channel the game has 2.1 million views, 98,000 likes, and 261,000 dislikes.

As for what the game is about, Naughty Dog Studio Head Neil Druckmann stated, “Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit.”

What do you make of Naughty Dog hiding replies on its holiday greeting card post?

