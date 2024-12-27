Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Dec 28, 2024

I'll ruin the ending now. It will end with this non-binary boss babe, not needing any man, escaping from someplace no other person, especially white straight men, have ever been able to escape from.

I'm starting wonder if Druckman has any Dominatrix kinks

Reply
Share
1 reply
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Dec 27, 2024

At first I thought this was Goodbye Letter for Jada Pinkett Smith and her Stage Cuck Cancer........

I wasn't completely wrong............

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture