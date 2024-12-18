A Naughty Dog fan site trashed gamers as “narrow-minded idiots” after the massive backlash to the company’s newly announced Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet game.

Naughty Dog World, which describes itself as “a fansite dedicated to the PlayStation developer, Naughty Dog,” described gamers who shared their dislike for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as “narrow-minded idiots.”

The account posted on X, “Watching all the narrow-minded idiots online getting upset.”

When faced with criticism on the post, the shill responded with “cool story” multiple times.

In response to one individual, he told him to “keep crying” even when no such crying was taking place.

The reaction comes after numerous gamers expressed their dislike of the trailer and specifically the game’s main protagonist, Jordan A. Mun.

The game’s trailer on the PlayStation YouTube channel currently has 90,000 likes and 219,000 dislikes with 1.8 million views.

On Naughty Dog’s channel the game has 63,000 likes and 152,000 dislikes with 1.2 million views. The comments were also turned off.

While the comments were turned off on Naughty Dog’s channel, the PlayStation channel still has them turned on, and most of them are negative.

One wrote, “I feel like Will Smith will slap me for making fun of her.”

“The trailer is 2 hours ago? Ew its so old we need a remaster,” wrote another.

"The most surprising thing about this trailer is that Sony left the comments on,” posted one person.

Still another mocked, “I’m so cool guys. Look how I sip this drink.”

One person wrote, “They sell hair as a separate dlc.”

It did not stop there. One person questioned, “‘from the studio who brought you crash bandicoot, jak and daxter and uncharted’ mm nice, how many of they still work there?”

Another asked, “How many times do we have to teach you this lesson old man? Edit: why im seeing tupac shakur?”

In the same vein, another questioned, “They don’t learn from mistakes do they?”

“Can i play as the character from the background anime instead?”, questioned another.

“‘From the studio that got rid of all the people who orginally made those games you loved as a kid and that we still take credit for…,’” noted one individual.

It continued with one person posting, “This game is going to make a concordillion dollars.”

“Concord 2: Electric Boogaloo,” posted another.

“That Dog isn’t Naughty anymore,” wrote another gamer.

“The main character looks like she belongs in concord,” commented GreenGuy502.

Still another wrote, “Yes from the same studio but not the same people!”

The dislike of the game has evolved into an outright boycott as well.

Yorch Torch Games issued the call, “Gamers, Let's boycott The Witcher 4 and Intergalactic. Just by the trailers alone? Yes, just by the trailers alone.”

Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz also reminded his followers of his call for a 2-year moratorium on all AAA games.

Back in April, he shared on X, “Calling on all game[r]s to NOT buy any AAA titles for the next 2 years that do this. Play your Steam backlog. You will send a very clear message.”

He added, “Lara Croft did nothing wrong, and does not need fixing.”

He reiterated this earlier this week, “I made a plan with everyone in March to take down DEI in AAA gaming, specifically targeting Ubisoft: 1) Point out wokeness 2) Reach out to YouTubers 3) 2 Years of non-buying woke AAA to stop the spread. Are you feeling the impact yet? We've got more for you in 2025.”

What do you make of this Naughty Dog fan site attacking gamers over their reaction to Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet?

