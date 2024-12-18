Fandom Pulse

Patrick Abbott
Dec 18, 2024

The social trust and compact between producer and customer has degraded to the point companies are actively hating on potential customers. Think about the makers of Halo, Age of Empires, and even political games like Deus Ex or Metal Gear Solid; none of them sought to fight off customers. They welcomed all to play their games. And we were better off for it.

