Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Cook's avatar
Chris Cook
Mar 11, 2025Edited

Last of Us 2 is the worst game I have ever played. It has a holocaust reference 40 years into a zombie apocalypse that no one in the game was alive to even know about or care about because a zombie apocalypse was going on. The level of victim narcissism this requires is astounding. I’ll tell you why the planet in this game is silent for 600 years. They’re not answering the phone from the great 109 area code.

Reply
Share
2 replies
jim's avatar
jim
Mar 11, 2025Edited

As usual, Christians will do absolutely nothing. This has been an ongoing trend since the 1960s. I recall that when Hollywood (run by the usual group that you aren't allowed to name) came out with the blasphemous "Last Temptation of Christ" there was a bit of grumbling but nothing happened.

They are so pathetic that Muslims in Europe are more aggressive at defending images of Jesus from degrading depictions in art. They have stormed galleries on a couple of occasions, demanding that art exhibits be removed.

American "Christians" will continue to slurp up this kind of stuff, never wavering in their support for the ethnic nation state of the people that produces it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture