Today, we had a Star Trek rumor go viral as every YouTube channel copied an article that referenced another YouTube channel who then referenced a “random source” who he said to take with a grain of salt. The rumor of Starfleet Academy facing cancelation was immediately and easily dispelled, and yet so many went with it. The problem on YouTube and with algorithms now, is that when someone goes with the narrative everyone else does, they get shown on people’s feeds as it categorizes the videos easily with the YT AI. When you say “this isn’t happening” YouTube actually ignores the video because it knows the viewer won’t “want to” hear it whether it’s true or false.

I’ve seen it happen with Doctor Who rumors as well as the evergreen “Kathleen Kennedy is totally getting fired from Star Wars!” quite often. Such is where we’re at with all social media now where stories are driven by the algorithms and not their truthfulness. Which is why we’re here doing what we do, though it’s a bad sign for the people who don’t know how to read or aren’t on Substack!

