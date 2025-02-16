The Naomi King and Daniel Greene situation took quite a turn this weekend as King made a new video insinuating the Fantasy BookTuber paid her for sex, before going into multiple reenactments and frantic graphic descriptions of their trip.

Over the last week, Fantasy News BookTuber Daniel Greene came under a spotlight because of a video first dropped by Naomi King accusing him of sexual assault on a trip to Las Vegas they took together.

This was followed by his entire Discord moderation team turning against him, several podcasts and fantasy institutions, including The One Piece Podcast and Dragonmount virtue signlaing against him, and even Brandon Sanderson unfollowing him on Instagram.

Greene made a one-minute video claiming it was libel and that he would sue, at which point King started asking for PayPal donations on her Instagram.

Now, she’s come out with a new twenty-minute video incoherently rambling about the situation where she’s changed her tune to a point where this appears more and more like a situation where a woman was used, discarded, and is seeking revenge for not being able to be with the man she wanted.

The video begins with King mocking Greene’s reading of his legal-prepared statement on his channel before she reveals DMs with Greene, and then a bunch of song lyrics she wrote that give the first red flag of the video, including songs titled “Cause I Can’t Be With You” and “Your Girlfriend.”

As she gets into the description of the video, she starts to admit she engages in prostitutional situations. “I’m a sugar baby,” she said.

“Sugar baby” refers to a financial transaction where a man spends money on a woman and gets a girlfriend-esque relationship in return with no commitment other than on a financial level.

She then elaborates on the trip, “We discussed hanging out. He wanted to F***ing pay for the entire trip and give me money. I wanted to get f***ing tattooed, it was kind of a win win.”

According to her, it wasn’t the first time they spent a weekend together. He’d flown up to Vancouver and stayed with her for three days before this.

As she describes the situation in Vegas, she mentions they took drugs together, though she maintains he was sober and he was not. According to King, he took a shower, and they hopped into bed together when she took her clothes off with him in the bed with her. “I always sleep naked,” King said.

“Looking back on it, dumb***, I know that,” she said.

She then begins to reenact the situation in bed on the video in a bizarre exercise with graphic detail. This is where her story admits there’s a prostitution angle to it. “He was coming on really f***ing strong,” she said.

After her reenactment, she cuts to another pre-recorded take where she says, “he started talking money,” and then she said, “I said, I could do that,” implying she agreed to the transaction.

Once again, going into graphic detail on the situation, “I will acknowledge that I did not fight him off.” She admits she allowed it to happen, and at this point, it’s clear it’s merely a situation she regrets having done at a later date.

Daniel Greene, over this last week, has had friends and fellow podcasters disavow him, attack him, malign him because of King’s first video, losing thousands of subscribers to his YouTube channel in what appears to be two degenerate people doing degenerate things, though it does not appear Greene is guilty of sexual assault according to King’s testimony.

What do you think of the new Fantasy News BookTuber Daniel Greene and Naomi King update? Leave a comment and let us know.

