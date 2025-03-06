Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
Mar 6, 2025

The first game was super faithful to the setting and characters. I will definitely give this standalone expansion a look quite literally. I'll let Razorfist and other reputable streamers test out the game first as their work, especially the former, has saved me a lot of money over the years.

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture