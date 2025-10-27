Fandom Pulse

Oct 27

Lost may be the most famous Mystery Box flub, but my first experience of it was with The X-Files. Lots of twists and turns...nothing but twists and turns...

Oct 27

That’s also why streaming shows, no matter the genre are such slop.

It’s just one mystery box episode that ends in a cliffhanger that is immediately resolved in the next episode.

It’s empty calories, mindless slop designed to keep you watching. It has none of the resonance nor satisfaction from watching for example a 2000 era scifi show like Dark Matter or Farscape.

