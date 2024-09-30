IDW Publishing may have lost the My Little Pony license by hiring out-and-proud sex worker Tee Franklin to write a little girls’ comic based on a toy. Still, it hasn’t stopped crazy woke activists from attacking a perfectly normal artist, Andy Price, for not being woke enough. A cancel mob went at the comic book creator last week for the dumbest reasons.

My Little Pony has always been a hotbed for controversy. Ever since the Friendship Is Magic cartoon garnered a fanbase of adult males who called themselves “bronies,” many people have been uncomfortable with the property, which is geared toward little girls.

The comic was published by IDW Publishing for a long time, with wake activist Heather Antos getting her tendrils into the property in the last couple of years, as she’d been promoted to head of licensing. Antos, who has worked on a child-grooming project called “When I Was Young,” geared at manipulating children into body mutilation and LGBTQ sexual fetishes, has made pushes in many IDW Publishing properties to add creepy sexualizations to works.

Last year, Heather Antos hired Tee Franklin, who is apparently on drugs in many of her TikTok videos and brags openly about being a sex worker. Her official bio lists her as “a Queer, disabled, Black woman,” and undoubtedly, Antos wanted to virtue signal with the property. Our inside sources say that Mattel was unhappy with this choice and pulled the license because they didn’t want the brand associated with that.

However, even with the worst of writers working on the property, the SJW mob isn’t happy with X as they’re attacking an artist for the way he drew a comic. User @BriarlightsWish posted, “Just read the Storm of zephyr heights, and it’s a super cute comic! I’m very excited for more but I do have a bit of a question @AndyPriceArt, what’s with mistys mane? It looks totally diff manestyle and hair texture with all the cowlicks and lack of her cornrows.”

The artist replied, “This is the reference I was told to use. We were explicitly told not to use the 3D versions.”

This wasn’t enough for the woke activist who said, “Ah OK, but that’s still not really the same hairstyle as what you drew though? The tyt one is a simplification of her mym one, not a different hair style or texture.”

This created a slew of comments attacking Andy Price for not drawing the character “afro enough.” The woke activists thought My Little Pony was supposed to be black-coded and made a racial situation out of it, going at Andy Price simply for drawing the way he drew.

Andy Price subtweeted later about the situation, clearly annoyed that his work was attacked like this and made into a racial situation when it was about a cartoon Pony. “I may be done,” the artist said.

Yanzi Lin, wife of anti-SJW artist Shane Davis, creator of Inglorious Rex, posted on the matter to defend Andy Price, saying, “In the year 2024, people are bullying Andy Price (a long-time My Little Pony comic artist) for not drawing what they perceive as a black-coded pony correctly because he didn't draw afro-style hair. Hasbro mandated him to draw it otherwise, but fans like these are insufferable.”

She followed up later, saying, “Hair textures have no race for pastel ponies. I don’t need ‘race-focused’ discussions on a fantasy world with talking ponies. Make your own talking pony show instead.”

The woke activists surrounding comics are clearly insane and will go after anyone for anything. Identity politics has ruined IDW Publishing, and the company still hasn’t seemed to realize it even after laying off 40% of their workforce. Heather Antos is still at large, and the industry shows no signs of getting better.

