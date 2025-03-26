Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Mar 27, 2025

Please do. I want Disney to waste millions on season 2 and further alienate what remains of the Star Wars fandom.

AJ
Mar 26, 2025

This means KK hasn't *quite* lost her job yet. This has her fingerprints all over it, moving her media shills to test the waters and release fake data so she might have an excuse to sell a season two to shareholders and the board.

