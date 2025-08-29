Multiple Democrat leaders have attempted to minimize and in some cases outright deny the power of prayer following the horrific shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church that took the lives of 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey launched the attack on prayer during a press conference in the wake of the shooting. He said, “And just don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers, right now. These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church.”

Following Frey’s comments, CNN host Dana Bash stated, “Forget about thoughts and prayers, these kids were literally praying when they were murdered through a church window.”

Former Traveling Press Secretary to Barack Obama and White House Press Secretary to Joe Biden Jen Psaki took it a step further. She posted on X, “Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers.”

Current White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reacted to Psaki and Frey’s comments saying, “I saw the comments of my predecessor, Ms. Psaki, and frankly, I think they’re incredibly insensitive and disrespectful to the tens of millions of Americans of faith across this country who believe in the power of prayer, who believe that prayer works, and who believe that in a time of mourning like this when beautiful young children were killed while praying in a church it’s utterly disrespectful to deride the power of prayer in this country. And it’s disrespectful to the millions of Americans of faith. And I would encourage Ms. Psaki to pray for these families themselves who need it right now more than ever."

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is seemingly attempting to position himself as a Presidential candidate in 2028, would react to these comments writing on X, “These children were literally praying as they got shot at.”

Vice President J.D. Vance would also address comments made by Democrats and their attempt to minimize prayer saying, “When I see far left politicians say, ‘How dare you offer thoughts and prayers, you need action. I don’t care about your prayers. I care about what you are going to do to prevent this from happening.’ Why does it have to be one or the other? Why can’t you pray for the speedy recovery of these kids who literally just got shot yesterday while at the same time committed to making sure this doesn’t happen again or that it happens as infrequently as possible? I don’t think there’s anything inconsistent about saying a prayer to God for these innocent, beautiful kids while also thinking constructively about how we’re going to prevent this from happening the next time. You can do both of these things.”

He concluded saying, “If you are a politician or you’re a media commentator and two beautiful babies just got murdered while praying and your politics force you to contend prayer in response to it, you ought to get new politics because something very wrong has gone on inside your soul.”

Newsom reacted to these comments as well saying, “Do both, then.”

In contrast to these politicians, Archbishop Bernard Hebda of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis informed Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul that people should pray and it should be the first thing they do. He was asked, “What is the best way for people to help those impacted, to support those people who have been impacted by this tragedy.”

He answered, “Being that I’m a Bishop, you won’t be surprised that I put prayer first there. I think that it really is meaningful and a way of supporting those who have been impacted. I’ve also already heard of some efforts in the community to begin to raise funds for how it is that we begin that process of healing. The Catholic Community Foundation here in the Archdiocese … I know is already introducing an initiative that would help to bring together resources that would help the students and their families channeling that through Annunciation Church and School. That that would be one place to start.”

And Archbishop Hebda is correct. Prayer should be first and it has immense impact even if we sometimes are not able to see the direct consequences of it right away. In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus Christ tells us, “Whatever you ask for in prayer with faith, you will receive.”

As recorded in the Gospel of Luke, Christ also shares, “And I tell you, ask and you will receive; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks, receives; and the one who seeks, finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened. What father among you would hand his son a snake when he asks for a fish? Or hand him a scorpion when he asks for an egg? If you then, who are wicked, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will the Father in heaven give the holy Spirit* to those who ask him?”

The Epistle of St. James also states, “Is anyone among you suffering? He should pray. Is anyone in good spirits? He should sing praise. Is anyone among you sick? He should summon the presbyters of the church, and they should pray over him and anoint [him] with oil in the name of the Lord, and the prayer of faith will save the sick person, and the Lord will raise him up. If he has committed any sins, he will be forgiven. Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The fervent prayer of a righteous person is very powerful.”

NEXT: Pope Leo XIV Instructs Catholic Politicians To Deepen Their Knowledge Of Catholic Social Doctrine And "Put It Into Practice"