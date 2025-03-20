Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Mar 20, 2025

There is no such thing as a lion queen—just one woman among many in the pride, which consists of alpha and beta lion males, 5-10 female lions, young lions, and males that have been kicked out of the pack which hovers on the outskirts until they think they can beat the dominant lion.

