Tiffany Boone, the voice actor who plays Sarabi in Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King shared that she wants a The Lion Queen spinoff focused on Sarabi.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Boone said, “Oh, I mean, of course I would be up for that. Who would say no to that? Yeah, I guess there’s always opportunity to, as we were saying, like The Lion King 1.5. Like the Lion Queen, what happens in between when this film ends and when the original starts.”

“And to see how she becomes a Queen, how these people who all of a sudden are in this new land, how do they adapt to it? And how does she become the wise Queen that she becomes? Because I think we’re still seeing her learn her way in Mufasa,” she continued. “She’s still, like, figuring it out. So get to figure it out some more, I’d like to do that. Why not?”

Mufasa: The Lion King had an anemic start at the domestic box office with an opening weekend of just $35.4 million. However, the film rallied and currently has a domestic gross of $252.8 million. It added another $463.8 million internationally for a global gross of $716.6 million.

Earlier this month box office analyst OMB Reviews indicated that the film had made around $18 million in profits when its global grosses were just at $708 million. However, he noted that that number was based on the estimated production budget of $200 million.

He said, “No one, I think, would have expected this to get upwards of $700 million at this point of release. Again, crazy numbers there.”

The film received mediocre scores on IMDb with a rating of 6.6 from over 47,000 reviews. It has an unweighted mean of 6.9.

On Rotten Tomatoes it received an 89% Popcornmeter rating, which is what the site used to call its Audience Score.

What do make of Boone’s comments?

