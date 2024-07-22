Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannah Rose Williams's avatar
Hannah Rose Williams
Jul 24, 2024

I love that all the headlines about this guy are meant to reflect on some other guy. Like we don't actually care about grooming, just making Mr. Beast look bad.

Reply
Share
Sarah C's avatar
Sarah C
Jul 22, 2024

I hate that I expected this and am not in the least bit surprised 😟

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture