Over the weekend, Chris Tyson from Mrbeast, who abandoned his family to become a transgender activist, became embroiled in controversy as a video came out exposing his relationship with a 13-15-year-old young boy with inappropriate texts and DMs from the content creator. Mrbeast has entered the fray to run defense for Tyson, connecting content creator Keemstar with the alleged victim, who is also defending the man in a dress.

Many of Mrbeast’s long-time viewers have felt sick to their stomachs watching Chris transform into "Ava Kris” over the last year. The long-time cohost of the Mrbeast channel started wearing dresses and taking hormone therapy to pretend to be a woman and act like it’s a totally normal thing to do to abandon your wife and child for this lifestyle in a further subversion of American culture.

Many questions arose when Tyson posted to his Instagram seeming to imply that he was going to put his very young boy into women’s clothing last year. Now, matters have become worse as he’s been exposed to an inappropriate relationship with a boy 13-15 years old with many questionable connections.

The video exposes Tyson speaking with someone named Lava, including a lot of sexual messages between the two. As Tyson has said in the past, he is bisexual, and this alerted a lot of people to the fact he may be grooming the young child.

A Snapchat between Tyson and Lava shows Tyson posing with an American flag with the captain “cumming for America.” Snapchat is a notorious platform for the spread of pornography with messages that can disappear, so there’s no evidence of what occurred.

After this, Lava revealed that he saw Tyson’s propensity for Hentai with a tab showing a picture Tyson allegedly sent him. He also asked Tyson if his wife knew about his hentai addiction in a follow-up.

What became weirder was an interchange about Tyson’s Patreon when Lava was 14 years old. In one post to Twitter, Tyson said “Guys, we are so close to our goal oh meh god! One more patreon and I’m releasing my nudes.”

Lava replied, “I’m your first patreon big boy.”

Chris then told him, “But not 5$? Pathetic. JK” With this, he sent a kissy face to the young boy.

Lava replied again with, “Wait til my twitch revenue comes in” with a wink emoji.

Lava followed up saying, “Check again.”

To which Chris Tyson replied, “I posted some fire noods for you. Pls no share.”

The exchange after the talk of hentai and the strange snap about “cumming” is an extremely terrible look for the YouTube superstar. The Mrbeast platform is often geared toward children with a lot of child-friendly merchandise including candy bars sold inside grocery stores.

The situation arose because allegedly Chris Tyson contacted Lava after the boy won a contest to get a knife signed from the Mrbeast channel. They fostered a relationship from there while Tyson was an adult and Lava was thirteen. These interchanges went on over the course of years and eventually culminated with the two meeting in person.

Other screenshots from a discord arose where Lava told Tyson to “practice with this” along with a picture of a banana, a clear reference to asking the YouTuber to sodomize himself.

Chris also sent strange discord messages, one with a woman with white liquid dripping on her face saying, “lavas mom tomorrow.”

The extent of their relationship is unclear, though Mrbeast apparently put Lava in contact with the YouTuber Keemstar after Keem’s Drama Alert reported the alleged grooming. Chris Tyson deleted every tweet he’s ever made, adding fuel to the flame. Lava alleges now that he was not groomed, and this seems to be Mrbeast running defense on behalf of his media empire. Commenters on Keemstar’s tweet appear to think the kid has been paid off.

It appears as if the Mrbeast narrative will be “it was just jokes, bro,” about this entire situation. How a grown man sharing sexual jokes with a thirteen-year-old somehow makes this better is unclear, as that is disgusting behavior no matter what followed the incidents.

A former member of the Mrbeast team, Jake Franklin, also posted an ominous tweet saying, “Jimmy knew.” Jimmy refers to the YouTuber's name, Jimmy Donaldson. With a former employee coming out about the situation, it looks very bad, to say the least. Chris Tyson has not commented as of this writing.

What do you think of Chris Tyson from Mrbeast’s alleged grooming of a young child? Leave a comment and let us know and restack this post so more people can get the news!