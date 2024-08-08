The problems for MrBeast keep compounding after the Ava Kris Tyson situation revealed the transgender activist working for the hit Youtuber to be exposing minors to sexual content across multiple platforms. Now, it appears MrBeast has a worse problem amongst his hires—a convicted sex offender.

The MrBeast controversy erupted last month when a young boy revealed Ava Kris Tyson’s dirty talk with him spanning years when the boy was thirteen to fifteen years old. At first, the evidence appeared to be somewhat circumstantial and was disregarded as “jokes”, but then other minors came out with screenshots revealing Tyson had them in a “NSFW” discord server which displayed pornography. The event led to Ava Kris Tyson getting fired from MrBeast.

MrBeast took a long time to issue a statement, adding fuel to the fire, leading many to speculate as to how much he knew. His lackluster statement on the issue made many skeptical about the creator because it didn’t acknowledge the evidence already in the public. He tweeted, “Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.”

“During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions,” MrBeast continued.

“I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings,” he concluded.

Since this statement, several of his former employees have made videos calling him out as a fraud, claiming unsafe work environments on the set, and also stating that MrBeast knew about all these problems the entire time. Some of these videos provided additional screenshot information and anecdotes about just how corrupt the MrBeast operation was.

Now, MrBeast has gotten himself in further hot water as it’s been shown he hired a registered sex offender in addition to Ava Kris Tyson, and apparently, he was well aware of this, even making jokes about having the man around his child-centric media empire.

In a video expose on the topic, a former employee exposes how there’s someone in MrBeast videos regularly who’s always wearing a mask. He asks why someone would always wear a mask and gives viewers what he believes to be an answer.

The alleged employee of MrBeast is Charles Jefferson, who was hired as MrBeast’s studio manager. His profile shows him as a Tier 2 moderate risk, and it’s being said that his victims were between the ages of 1-11 years old, making this a potential pedophile situation for a YouTube channel that markets toward children as their main demographic, even going so far as to sell MrBeast themed candy bars, which seem much creepier given this new evidence.

As to whether MrBeast knew about the situation, it’s also being alleged that they had a nickname for Jefferson on the set of the show, “Delaware,” and that the name was given to him because this was the state where he was a registered sex offender.

With Ava Kris Tyson sharing pornographic images and sexual content with minors and now this, it looks like the MrBeast production team has a lot of problems that are far worse than people originally anticipated. What do you think about these allegations? Leave a comment and let us know.