Mouthwashing is a single-player science fiction adventure game that’s been getting positive reception from gamers on steam. However, Asmongold started playing the game and the music and audio developer Martin Halldin completely lost his mind because of it.

With overwhelmingly positive reviews, Mouthwashing has been picking up steam on Steam. From indie developer Wrong Open, the game is described as “The five crew members of the Tulpar are stranded in the empty reaches of space, shrouded in perpetual sunset. God is not watching.”

It’s a horror first-person adventure game following a dying crew of a shipwrecked space freighter, and gamers have made comments saying the storyline is short and sweet with no filler, and that it’s very well written with intense horror elements.

The game came to Asmongold’s attention after it was revealed developers of the game were receiving harassment because of some of the scenes depicted in fan art on X.

The company responded in a based way instead of apologizing, saying on X, “Some Mouthwatering fan creators have been receiving harassment over works that others have found distasteful,” wrote the developer. “If you see fan works that you do not like, block/ignore it. ANY form of harassment is unacceptable. If you can’t be respectful and considerate, this fandom is not the place for you.”

Asmongold reacted to a video on the topic saying the whole controversy was “stupid.”

The situation began because fan art of the character was done showing Anya in knee-high stockings and in lingerie under a blouse that is in danger of busting open. While it has sex appeal, the art isn’t even lewd by most internet standards.

However, since Asmongold came to the defense of the game, Mouthwashing Audio & Music developer who goes by the name @siarate on X lost his mind, saying “The Anti-woke crowd has found the game and I feel sick to my stomach. Being on twitter is going to be unbelievably painful from now on that idk if I can be active on here. I don’t have the energy for this.”

Ironically, the developer is upset that people are coming to the defense of the Mouthwashing game, and he’s upset by it, which shows the disdain that so many woke activists in the gaming industry have for their own customer base.

Mark Kern, the former lead developer of World of Warcraft, posted to his @grummz X account, “One of the devs of Mouthwashing is really upset that @Asmongold found the game. "I feel sick to my f**king stomach." I've never mentioned it till today and I'm apparently already pre-emptively not welcome LOL.”

He followed up urging gamers to co-opt the community, saying, “Game is not woke. We have the opportunity to do the funniest thing and take over the game community with ‘chuds.’”

It’s ridiculous that there are those who claim to stand for “diversity and inclusivity” that actively hate and want to gatekeep a large portion of the video game community out of playing a game over politics. The audio and music developer has since protected his X account because of his inability to deal with criticism from his attack on his own customer base.

He ranted on BlueSky about the situation but deleted it, replying to one of the commenters who wished him well, “Thank you, that means a lot ❤️ I reallt want to be axtive and wngaged but my mental health is taking a big toll, so it's best for me to step back for a while”

