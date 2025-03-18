Ed Boon, the co-creator of Mortal Kombat and the current head of Mortal Kombat Developer NetherRealm Studios confirmed that Karl Urban’s upcoming depiction of Johnny Cage “is different than our games in some ways.”

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the film’s release, Boon discussed Urban’s depiction of Cage saying, “You finally get to see Johnny Cage. His integration into the Mortal Kombat story and universe is a big part of what this movie explores. He's a washed-up Hollywood guy thrown into this magical, ultra-violent thing.”

Boon then declared, “Karl, his depiction of Johnny Cage is different than our games in some ways. He's adding his own flare to it, but I think it'll feel fresh. There's like a novelty factor in there.”

Director Simon McQuoid provided more details, “We wanted a character that wasn't just completely silly, comic book...It's a character that could instantly go there and become too light and throwaway if we were to lean too much into the kind of cheese.”

“The casting of Karl Urban for that role allowed that character to have more depth,” he added.

As for what to expect with the story, it will see the champions of Earthrealm fighting in the Mortal Kombat tournament to prevent Shao Khan and his armies from being able to invade earth, but it will also take place in various different locations and realms.

McQuoid shared, “We go to lots of different realms, so that in itself gives the film a very distinct and varied visual approach.”

One of those realms will be the NetherRealm as Boon teased the return of Kano and Kung Lao who were killed in the first movie, “We've killed a number of characters who are in Mortal Kombat 1 and our latest games. So we deal with spirits and the NetherRealm and things like that. There are ways to bring dead characters back."

"What I realized was go bigger, go bolder, don't hold back, and really feed off the history of Mortal Kombat more,” McQuoid added. “Just let it rip, and that's what we've done."

