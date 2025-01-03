Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joshua Tobler's avatar
Joshua Tobler
Jan 3, 2025

So Brandon Sanderson isn't Mormon. He belongs to the satanic religion of wokism.

Many nominal Christians treat their faith as a social club whose tenets can be taken or left on the buffet table based on whether or not they fit current worldly trends. "For they loved the praise of men more than the praise of God" (John 12:43). Thus we see absurdities like the nominally Catholic Joe Biden affirming "a woman's right to choose" to murder her unborn child. Why even pretend to be Catholic, then?

If your faith is NOT the seat of your beliefs and values, then it is not faith in any meaningful sense. This is what James means: "What doth it profit, my brethren, though a man say he hath faith, and have not works? can such faith save him? ... Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble. But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead?" (James 2:14-20)

If your values and beliefs are determined by social convention or some other system, then that system is your faith, and its philosophers are your gods. Choose ye this day whom you will serve, but don't then pretend to fear the LORD your God.

Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
Jan 3, 2025

Brandon turns his back on Jesus. Well a lot of people are turning their back on him. Last two books sales have been down. I know it’s early but I expected to see his numbers much higher for Wind and Truth.

Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture