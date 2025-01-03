Brandon Sanderson has gone all in on the LGBTQ+ agenda, and with that, Mormon sci-fi author Brad Torgersen called him out for going against church doctrine proclaiming following what Sanderson said would turn the Mormon Church into “just another Woke Jesus club.”

With The Stormlight Archive coming to a conclusion for its first arc in book five, many noticed a lot of woke virtue signaling within the book, pandering on a identity politics focused on the evil LGBTQ+ agenda to promote sinful lifestyles that Christianity and the Mormon church clearly condemn.

This comes following a blog post where Brandon Sanderson spoke out in favor of LGBTQ+ advocacy that upset a lot of his traditional fanbase.

Sanderson posted, saying, “My current stance is one of unequivocable support for LGBTQ+ rights. I support gay marriage. I support trans rights, the rights of non-binary people, and I support the rights of trans people to affirm their own identity with love and support. I support anti-discrimination legislation, and have voted consistently along these lines for the last fifteen years. I am marking the posting of this FAQ item, at the encouragement of several of my LGBTQ+ fans, with a sizable donation to the Utah Pride Center and another to The OUT Foundation.”

He continued saying this new stance would influence his books like The Stormlight Archives, saying, “I put LGBTQ+ people into my books, and will continue to do so. Not because I want to fulfill a quota, but because I genuinely believe that it is right for the characters–and is a good and important thing for me to be doing.”

Science Fiction author Brad Torgersen has won awards for his short fiction and the Dragon Award for his Baen Books published, A Star-Wheeled Sky, and he took exception to Sanderson’s proclamations as an affront to Christianity and Mormonism.

In a Facebook post on the topic, Torgersen posted, “Brandon Sanderson says on his web site he hopes the LDS church gets rid of or ignores the central tenets of the Proclamation on the Family, someday. So, I will just re-emphasize: I don’t have Brandon’s fame, nor his money—I’m just a small-time Utah genre author—but I believe in this document. I will die on this hill. This single page explains my faith. And what I believe to be 100% true. And if ever the church crumpled this up and tossed it out, the church would cease to be the church. And become just another Woke Jesus club, wholly absorbed into the Great and Spacious Building.”

With the statement, Torgersen also posted The Family: A Proclamation To The World from the first presidency and council of the twelve apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The document outlines the Bliblical tenet of marriage between man and a woman, with a proclamation from God to be fruitful and multiply, emphasizing “The family is ordained by God. Marriage between man and woman is essential to His eternal plan.”

It also warns rightly that “Individuals who violate the covenants of chastity, who abuse spouse or offspring, or who fail to fulfill family responsibilities will one day stand accountable before God.”

Despite Sanderson claiming in his LGBTQ+ propaganda post that he respects the church to be a divine instrument of God’s will, his stance is clearly at odds with what God has proclaimed.

Sanderson replied to Brad Torgersen’s post with an out-of-context Bible verse implying Torgersesn was personally attacking him when the former Baen Books author did nothing of the sort, merely reaffirming what the church and God declare as the right way for Christians to live.

He posted, “Judge not, that ye be not judged,” the famous saying from Matthew 7: 1-5. Many non-Christians use this verse as a cudgel to shame Christians into not proclaiming what is right and wrong, when the point of the sermon is to not act as a hypocrite, not to literally tell Christians never to have judgment. In doing so, it ironically seemed more of Sanderson calling Torgersen a hypocrite in proclaiming his faith than actually making any kind of point defending why his going against church proclamation and divine teaching is somehow justifiable.

Sanderson followed up with a long wall of text defending himself with a lot of nonsensical diatribes about “nuance” and “experience.” He also called for “listening to LGBT+ people” in an attempt to find a “middle ground.”

The Bible, however, is clear there is no “middle ground” between good and evil, between righteousness and sin.

Romans 12:9 is explicit in saying, “Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good.”

To call for a middle ground in advocation of hedonistic and fornicating lifestyles that LGBTQ+ have is clearly not abhorring what is evil, and is contradictory toward holding a Christian worldview.

Proverbs 8:13 also says, “The fear of the Lord is hatred of evil. Pride and arrogance and the way of evil and perverted speech I hate.”

As the LGBTQ+ cause took up “pride” as its calling card, its is as written in Scripture a perversion that should be hated as the Lord commands.

Indeed it appears as if Brandon Sanderson cares more about appealing to this world, the mainstream, and maintaining his social clout than actually following the Word of God as he advocates for people to continue into sin and not turn from it and accept Christ to wash away those sins.

In 2007, Sanderson used to have the right of it as he had posted on a blog, “I do believe, however, that impulses of attraction between people of the same gender are something that can and should be resisted, in the same way that my impulses of attraction toward women who are not my wife can and should be resisted.”

He is correct in this assertion that both are sinful behaviors and should be resisted and turned away from. It is what Jesus Christ commanded. If we do not at the very least advocate for turning away from sin, then Brad Torgersen is right that there is little point to the church or Christianity.

What do you think of former Baen Books author Brad Torgersen calling out Brandon Sanderson for his LGBTQ+ activism? Leave a comment and let us know.

If you enjoy clean fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding and a classic feel, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Brandon Sanderson Defends LGBTQ Agenda In The Stormlight Archives: "It's A Bigger Statement Not To Include Queer Characters Than To Include Them"