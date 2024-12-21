More Bad Witcher 4 News, Dungeons & Drag Queens, The Acolyte Confirms Star Wars Is Dead - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
The more we learn about The Witcher 4, the more we can tell it’s going to be terrible woke propaganda. It’s the weekend before Christmas, so hope you’re done with your holiday shopping before it gets crazy out there!
Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!