Patrick Abbott
Jun 24, 2024

I remember the era of thick magazines like Computer Games Strategy Plus, Computer Gaming World, and the 700+ pages of the monthly PC Gamer. In the past, it was the hardware and software nerds writing articles. They cared about the games as games, development, and the companies, both small and large. Things started shifting in the early 2000s, the "geek culture" became mainstream, and mainstream people who couldn't get press jobs elsewhere took over the industry. Quality collapsed. And now we are seeing the sad deaths of the once great giants.

Vulkan
Jun 24, 2024

I’m not on Twitter but I see that Matt Jarvis has pronouns in his bio and that tells me all I need to know.

