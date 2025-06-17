Modern Family actress Ariel Winter affirmed that Hollywood is full of predators while discussing her recent work going undercover with the nonprofit Safe From Online Sex Abuse (SOSA) to catch child predators.

Winter spoke with DailyMail.com where she discussed how she posed as a 12 year-old to expose predators, “It can be scary at times pretending to be 12 and talking to older men, but it's validating to put away predators that have been harming children.”

“Growing up in the entertainment industry, I've been the girl we are trying to save,” she added. “It's vital to me to help protect young women from the experiences I endured in my own life.”

Winter would elaborate on this later in the interview saying, “I am familiar with male predators because I worked in Hollywood at a young age, I started at age four. I don’t wanna say too much about it, but by the time I was on a laptop and cell phone, I was getting inappropriate messages from older men, and it causes trauma.”

“The experiences I had in person and online as a child have affected me so deeply that I’ve had to go to therapy for it. The movie and TV industry is a dark place,” she asserted.

Winter previously shared she was “a victim of grooming online and IRL, and CSA” in a post to Instagram promoting her undercover work and the SOSA Undercover YouTube channel and show.

She added, “This has ALWAYS been a problem, but in the digital age it is only escalating to more extreme levels and in more manipulative ways. The access predators have to ALL children in this day and age is immeasurable. This issue needs to brought further into the light and fought with everything we have.”

Winter also told the DailyMail.com, “I was surprised by the volume how many men were out there looking to talk to young girls who were 12 or 13. It’s hundreds of thousands of men.”

“These men also look like normal, nice guys - they don’t look like predators,” she continued. “They look like the guy next-door and they’re usually married and have children. The men seem nice because they have pets and they show you pictures of their dogs. They talk about their everyday life and they seem like sweet men. But the truth is they want to spend time with a 12-year-old girl, they ask inappropriate questions and want to know if parents are around.”

She went on to recall one encounter, “One guy was almost 40-years-old and he wanted to take an 11-year-old girl shopping for a new bra. That’s not normal. It’s not good.”

