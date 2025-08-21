Fandom Pulse

WeebsAndKaboom
Aug 21

I think Gundams will last forever. Especially when we get to pilot real life Gundams in the future. Evangelion and Gurren Laggen are great animes.

NIGELTEAPOT
Aug 21

a series that has dived deep into freemasonry and satanic and even communism for 40 years hidden behind robot toys was going to end up like this after the Culture shifts.

people forget that the original gundam series was pitched by the network to the writer as a gay daddy/youngster "enemies to lovers" drama for young girls (which is quite common over there as only male on female porn is illegal in japan). the writer did not want to do that so he shoved in political intrigue and robots to hide what was originally meant by the network to be literal sodomite porn as a "tense rivalry between two boys."

