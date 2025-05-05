'Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX' Director Addresses Criticisms That Series Lacks Respect For Mobile Suit Gundam
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX director Kazuya Tsurumaki recently addressed criticisms that his new series that takes place in an alternate timeline of the Universal Century lacks respect for the original Mobile Suit Gundam series.
As noted above, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX takes place in an alternate timeline where Char and his Zeon forces stole the RX-78-2 Gundam as well as the White Base and were able to successfully defeat the Earth Federation Forces. The show takes place five years after the conclusion of the war. Zeon Lieutenant Colonel Challia Bull is seeking out Char, who disappeared towards the end of the war. In his search for Char, he loses control of the prototype GQuuuuuuX that falls into the hands of Amate Yuzuriha. Furthermore, it is shown that Char’s Red Gundam has resurfaced albeit it is now being piloted by Shuji Ito.
In a roundtable interview with CBR, the veteran Gundam and mecha animator who has worked on Neon Genesis Evangelion and Macross discussed the anime’s mobile suit designs. He said, “Other than thinking about the fans and what they'd appreciate about the designs, I myself am a Gundam fan, so I designed Gunpla that I would like to have!”
Next, he was asked if he was worried about how the series was going to be received and addressed possible fan concerns.
He said, “Of course, we think the series has an interesting idea and that's the reason we produced it, but on the other hand... it is quite a bold idea and some traditional, older fans who like the first Gundam might think we're lacking respect. However, as a result, even these kinds of fans are finding this exciting and interesting, so we are very happy.”
Speaking as a fan going back for about a decade now and have watched just about every series, read countless manga, have a huge collection of gunpla/toys/memorabilia and even a few light novels, I wouldn't say it's disrespectful as much as it is just more lazy corpo slop trying to desperately gain an audience that isn't interested in Gundam or Gundam model kits. (of course I am comparing this to Marvel, DC, Dr. Who, Star Wars and Star Trek that have shows that clearly dislike the source material and the fanbase)
It's weird that they decide to try once again to gain a teenage girl audience they fervently want (50% of the population that can buy gunpla is $$$$ to Bandai's mind) by hiring a bunch of old boomer talent like Tsurumaki, Anno and Enokido known for subversive series for youth decades ago and not much of recent. This whole show comes off as a "How do you do fellow high school girls?" as they all poorly pose in poorly fitting sailor school outfits. The show is flat out embarrassing, boring, key jangly and lazy, playing the same lame trick that The Witch From Mercury tried two years ago. It's four episodes in, there's no character development or motivations from any of the cast, hell, the main character is just suddenly a savant without ever touching a suit in her life. There's absolutely no stakes or motivating plot devices to push the narrative forward. The new character designs completely clash with the original designs of Gundam characters that are already appearing in the show with their more suitable signature Yasuhiko designs. The new mech design is atrocious and doesn't fit with any of the actual tech in the Universal Century timeline, which makes this less of a homage and more of a ham-fisting of khara's taste into the world. In the very least, Gundam Thunderbolt, that was also an alt-history in the UC timeline, had designs that were more in-line with the design philosophy in this world than what is shown here.
I could go on, but to keep it short, this is probably the single worst entry in the Gundam franchise ever. Not even Seed, Seed Destiny or G-Witch were nearly as painful as this one when it comes to the quality of writing, tension and design. Unless they somehow turn it around with some incredible writing, this whole series is just a total snoozefest of dull interactions between cutesy characters to get social media gremlins to post about how they will ship them and make doujins about them. I should probably just do a whole video essay about this because as a mega fan of Gundam, this is just a total joke of a series.
I came into the series incredibly skeptical. To appreciate Gundam Gquuuuuux and not be confused by what's going on, any potential viewer would have to be well versed in the "One Year War" from either the compilation films which I recommend over the original series or Gundam: The Origin Series which I haven't completely watched.
I was initially turned off by the mechanical designs since they initially looked like if an Eva unit and a Gundam had a baby, but they animate incredibly well and the mobile suit combat has the "flavor" of combat from MSG (mobile suit gundam).
I am enjoying Gundam Gquuuuux so far, but it's almost like the anime equivalent of the MCU phase strategy requiring so much background info to fully appreciate or at least not be confused. No one's going to care about the Zabi family or why Char hesitated when going toe-to-toe with Sayla Mass.
It's a shorter series at a 12 episode total, kind of excited to see where this "What if?" goes. I'm kind of sensing "Evangelion" vibes though which is unsurprising as studio Khara is comprised of former Gainax staff.