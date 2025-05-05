Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX director Kazuya Tsurumaki recently addressed criticisms that his new series that takes place in an alternate timeline of the Universal Century lacks respect for the original Mobile Suit Gundam series.

As noted above, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX takes place in an alternate timeline where Char and his Zeon forces stole the RX-78-2 Gundam as well as the White Base and were able to successfully defeat the Earth Federation Forces. The show takes place five years after the conclusion of the war. Zeon Lieutenant Colonel Challia Bull is seeking out Char, who disappeared towards the end of the war. In his search for Char, he loses control of the prototype GQuuuuuuX that falls into the hands of Amate Yuzuriha. Furthermore, it is shown that Char’s Red Gundam has resurfaced albeit it is now being piloted by Shuji Ito.

In a roundtable interview with CBR, the veteran Gundam and mecha animator who has worked on Neon Genesis Evangelion and Macross discussed the anime’s mobile suit designs. He said, “Other than thinking about the fans and what they'd appreciate about the designs, I myself am a Gundam fan, so I designed Gunpla that I would like to have!”

Next, he was asked if he was worried about how the series was going to be received and addressed possible fan concerns.

He said, “Of course, we think the series has an interesting idea and that's the reason we produced it, but on the other hand... it is quite a bold idea and some traditional, older fans who like the first Gundam might think we're lacking respect. However, as a result, even these kinds of fans are finding this exciting and interesting, so we are very happy.”

