The Lord works in mysterious ways, and in the wake of tragedy, we can find the miraculous in His plan. Mister Metokur, a long-time streamer and GamerGate influencer, has always claimed to be an atheist, and even though his failing health could not bring him to Christianity, in Saturday’s stream, he revealed that Charlie Kirk helped him find God.

In an emotional stream, Mister Metokur lashed out at the ghouls celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk with passionate flair typical of the streamer, but around the 30-minute mark of the stream, Metokur broke down into tears as he revealed his conversion because of what he saw happening with Charlie Kirk.

He said, "All we share it in common with them is biology and nothing else. And I'll say this to you now. As somebody who's worked up over the events, this did affect me quite a bit.”

Metokur continued, “You know, when I got sick four years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer and autoimmune diseases. As time progressed, it got worse. I've had multiple heart attacks, multiple strokes, rib fractures, back fractures, fractures in my spine, something that had crippled me to the point where it took 13 months to be able to walk again. I'm in a palliative care program through my network of health providers, which is difficult to get into. You have to get in by committee. They have to review your medical forms and see if you fit because there are a limited amount of slots.”

He then revealed it didn’t faze him, “But even looking at mine, they said that hospice was on its way and death was around the corner. I am sick. I am horribly sick and in agony every day of my life. But even facing that as somebody who grew up in a Lutheran household whose grandfather was a Lutheran minister, I still didn't turn to God. It wasn't something even death didn't make me turn to God. I was atheistic, somebody who was disinterested, who felt that it didn't apply to me, that whatever my fate was going to be, it was going to be. “

He concluded, “But Charlie Kirk's death has had more of an effect on me than I can reckon with. Not just me, but my wife. They talk about the concept of martyrdom, about the blood of martyrs, and what that inspires in people. Charlie Kirk helped me find God. I want to be a man like him. I want to aspire to that.”

This is quite the conversion and really is a miracle in modern times, and on the same front, Elon Musk appears to be paying close attention as he posted a portion of the Lord’s prayer on X last night:

Change is certainly sweeping the nation and it’s because so many are paying attention to the message Charlie Kirk held, one of Christ, one that no one could say was anything but a good thing. we can only hope that more answer this call.

