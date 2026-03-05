What’s going viral for us today is actually an old George Lucas video on X talking about how he lost control of Star Wars. It sure seems like a lot of corporate properties went off the rails, doesn’t it? That’s why we like indie alternatives here at Fandom Pulse.

Arthur has long since passed, and all that remains is his legacy and the heart of his shield. Broken during his last battle, Arthur’s shield stands in the court of Camelot as a shattered remnant of its former glory. A new prophecy whispers that the ascendancy has changed; no longer is a hunk of forged iron pulled from a stone in the ground the means by which a new king is chosen. Now, a quest must be undertaken to seek the shield’s shards. He who mends the shield must use it to defend the kingdom. Back the book on Kickstarter today!

Fandom Pulse doesn’t get scoops by playing nice with corporate PR departments. Our paid subscribers get the real investigative reporting that entertainment outlets won’t publish because they’re afraid of losing access. If you want to know what’s actually happening in the entertainment industry instead of what they want you to think is happening, a paid subscription gets you there. $5.99/month.