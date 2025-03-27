Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Mar 27, 2025

Milo continues to be a master troll, but this is a hostage situation and I don't negotiate with terrorists. Netflix will never see a penny out of me and I won't watch their subversive garbage.

Reply
Share
Jason the Gentleman's avatar
Jason the Gentleman
Mar 27, 2025

Milo is one of the greatest trolls of this generation.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture