Political and cultural pundit Milo Yiannopoulos suggested that Netflix offer a subscription where people can pay the company to ensure it does not adapt C. S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia.

In a post to X, Yiannopoulos shared his idea, “Hi Netflix, I am willing to take out a subscription and pay for 50 years in advance if you scrap whatever you’re doing to Narnia and promise to leave CS Lewis alone.”

He added, “It comes out to $14,994 How many friends do I need to sign up to make this happen.”

In a separate thread he provided examples of how this could be applied to other shows or films Netflix might adapt.

He wrote, “How has no one at Netflix come up with this Charge conservatives for leaving our most beloved canons and franchises alone We will pay.”

“Doechii has signed on to play Peter Rabbit To stop this production, another 4,367 patriots are needed,” he shared as his first example.

He continued with other examples, “The Snowman will be reimagined as a four part atonal hip hop opera starring Ghostface Killah unless you call today and make the first of three easy payments.”

“Pay up piggie Unless you want queen latifah in the Babe remake,” he added.

Netflix announced it was adapting The Chronicles of Narnia back in 2018. The press release stated, “Netflix will develop new series and film projects based on C.S. Lewis’ beloved The Chronicles of Narnia series. Under the terms of a multi-year deal between Netflix and The C.S. Lewis Company, Netflix will develop classic stories from across the Narnia universe into series and films for its members worldwide.”

The company added, “The deal marks the first time that rights to the entire seven books of the Narnia universe have been held by the same company.”

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said at the time, “C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world. Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

Douglas Gresham, Lewis’ stepson, also stated, “It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world.”

“Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal,” he added.

In June 2019 it was announced that Matthew Aldrich, the co-writer of Coco had joined Netflix “to oversee the development and creative live-action adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ beloved The Chronicles of Narnia series.”

The company added, “Aldrich will work across both series and film and serve as a creative architect on all projects under the deal.”

Barbie director Greta Gerwig was initially reported to be attached to the project and would write and direct at least two films by the New Yorker’s Alex Barasch. Gerwig confirmed her involvement to Games Radar, “I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start.”

She added, “I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Okay. Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’ No, I’m terrified of it. It’s extraordinary. And so we’ll see, I don’t know.”

“I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which – it’s a long time, but it’s also limited,” she continued. “I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting.”

It is believed that Netflix will likely make eight films. IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond noted, “[Narnia] was a really great movie because I think there are like eight movies planned, something like that. And what IMAX does best is launch franchises and launch events, and whether that’s the League of Legends, whether that’s the Olympics, or whether that’s Superman coming up this year or Mission: Impossible. This is the kind of movie that is very conducive to an IMAX release.”

The first film is heavily rumored to be The Magician’s Nephew with Star Trek: Discovery actor Jason Isaacs explaining to The Week why he chose The Magician’s Nephew for a reading at Christ Church Cathedral for MacMillan Cancer Support, “I loved all the Narnia books as a kid. When Peter was told he wouldn't be coming back, I understood something devastating about mortality. I picked this one because Greta Gerwig is about to make a film of it, which I can't wait to see.”

What do you make of Yiannopoulos’ idea?

