These last couple of weeks have had so much going on even we can’t keep up with all of the news, though we’re trying our best! I know this Substack provides more content than pretty much any other out there, so thank you for your continued support. I reviewed a Star Trek: Voyager episode in addition to this today, a classic:

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.