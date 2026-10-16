Supergirl star Milly Alcock has removed her posts about the film from Instagram, including the January 2024 announcement where she thanked James Gunn for casting her as Kara Zor-El. Fans noticed the removals on Thursday, October 15, and Alcock has not said why. The posts that promoted the movie are gone nearly four months after a release that grossed about $126 million worldwide on a reported $175 million budget, following a press tour in which she mocked the audience the franchise depends on.

The Box Office

Supergirl opened June 26 to $38 million domestically, well under the $50 million to $70 million that tracking and trade estimates had suggested in the weeks before. Its global opening was about $68 million. The second weekend fell 76.82%, the sixth-worst second-weekend drop on record for a film in more than 3,000 theaters.

The run finished at about $126 million worldwide, roughly $72 million of it domestic. That is less than Morbius ($167.5 million) and Joker: Folie à Deux ($208 million). Superman earned $618.7 million worldwide in 2025, and its opening weekend alone matched the entire Supergirl run.

The production budget was reported at $175 million, with Deadline reporting up to $186 million. Box office analyst Dan Murrell puts Warner Bros.’ marketing and distribution spend at $120 million, for $295 million in total costs against Warner’s roughly $50.7 million share of ticket sales. On that math, which counts theatrical revenue only, he projects a theatrical loss of $244 million. Crediting $100 million in brand-partnership value still leaves him at a $144 million loss.

The Scores

Critics gave Supergirl 57% on Rotten Tomatoes across 254 reviews, with an average rating of 5.6 out of 10, and 49 out of 100 on Metacritic. Audiences gave it a B- CinemaScore on opening night. The DC films that preceded it did better: Superman (2025) and The Batman earned A- grades, Justice League, Birds of Prey, Joker and Wonder Woman 1984 earned B+, and Batman v Superman a B. Superman held 83% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% audience score.

The Streaming Slide

Supergirl reached HBO Max on September 10 and was the service’s top movie in its first week, with 304 million minutes viewed in the United States over its first four days, according to Nielsen. That ranked fifth among all streaming movies Nielsen measured that week. Adjusted for runtime, the figure is about 2.8 million complete viewings, roughly 46% below The Flash and 53% below Blue Beetle, two DC films that also lost money in theaters.

The decline came quickly. Viewing fell to 218 million minutes in the second week and to 133 million in the week of September 21 to 27, when Supergirl landed at No. 10 on Nielsen’s streaming movie chart. That is 56% below the debut, in three weeks. On HBO Max’s own US movie chart, FlixPatrol had it at No. 2 on September 28 and No. 6 on October 10. It has sat at No. 10 every day since October 13, the last spot on the list.

The Press Tour

The campaign that preceded the release was built on Alcock’s own comments, and the comments went after the audience. In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, she said: “Simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on.” She added: “We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies.”

The remarks drew backlash, and she answered it in a Variety profile published around May 21, five weeks before release. She said she had not meant men: “I didn’t even say ‘men’ — I said ‘people,’” and continued: “And they got so angry. I was like, ‘You’re proving my point. You’re proving my point!’”

Then she turned to the critics online. “And it’s from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts,” she said. “Or someone’s name and then ‘Dad of four, Christian,’ which is hilarious to me.”

She closed the topic with a line about the people she was not trying to reach: “But I mean, whose opinion do you really care about? If you’re pissing the right kind of people off, you’re doing OK.”

The remark about Christian fathers spread widely and became the center of the pre-release backlash. Christian media covered it, and commenters accused her of alienating a core part of the audience that studios need for a four-quadrant superhero film. Whether it moved ticket sales is not something the numbers can show. The B- CinemaScore, the $38 million opening and the 77% second-weekend drop are what the audience did show.

What Is Left on the Feed

The Instagram cleanup removed the casting announcement, which carried more than 82,000 likes, and a carousel from the June 22 premiere in Brooklyn. A few Supergirl videos remain in her Reels tab and a Vogue shoot is still on her grid, but no photos of her in the costume are left. It is unclear whether she deleted the posts or archived them, as she reportedly did with her House of the Dragon posts. Alcock has not commented on the removal.

That is the end result of the cycle. The press tour insulted the viewers, the film opened to $38 million, the audience grade was a B-, the streaming numbers dropped by more than half in three weeks, and the star’s feed now reads as though the movie barely happened. Speculation about her future at DC filled the silence, including rumors that she had been fired. On Friday, a user on Threads asked James Gunn whether those rumors were true, along with a claim that Man of Tomorrow test screened poorly because it ends with a beloved DC hero being killed. Gunn answered: “Oh brother. You guys just have to stop listening to BS, and I’m mostly done shooting down rumors as there are so many and I’m not on here much. But all three of these couldn’t be more false. I’m showing PETER SAFRAN my first Director’s Cut today - he’s the first person to see it obviously - and that’s a month early!” Gunn did not address why Alcock removed the posts. Supergirl executive producer Lars P. Winther said earlier this year that Alcock is in Man of Tomorrow and “a big part” of the film that follows it. She is still set to appear in Man of Tomorrow on July 9, 2027, which has already finished filming.

If the lead of a DC Studios film removes the film from her own feed nearly four months after release while the studio insists she is staying, who is the audience supposed to believe?