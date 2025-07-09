Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Provost's avatar
Will Provost
Jul 11

Fantastic series, a top recommendation from the modern era.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lagartigo9's avatar
Lagartigo9
Jul 11

This one sounds dope. What got me was the fact you said that they destroy our home world, so the game now is to survive as a species, rebuild and attack back strategically. Definitely adding to my shopping cart, thanks for the review.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture