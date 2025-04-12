Military Sci-Fi has always excelled at exploring the thin line between duty and survival, but Orders of Magnitude by Yuval Kordov takes that to new depths - literally and spiritually. Released in January 2025, this novella wastes no time immersing readers into a terrifying, theologically infused sci-fi horror experience. And yes, I picked it up for the stunning cover art, the genre mashup, and because I was too curious not to check out something tagged as Incensepunk. Turns out, that curiosity paid off!



The story follows Paladin-Captain Samuel Cohen and his squad of Vatican Space Marines as they investigate a mysterious signal coming from an abandoned lunar colony. What begins as a simple recon mission quickly spirals into something much darker and far more dangerous. Think corrupted tech, cosmic horrors, and exorcists in power armor. And beneath all the action is a deep thread of religious introspection that gives the story weight without slowing its pace.



What stood out most is how Kordov balances his themes. Religion and science aren’t enemies here, they’re intertwined tools in humanity’s attempt to make sense of the unknowable. Samuel Cohen’s personal faith crisis, as a former Jew turned Catholic soldier, adds layers to the action. He’s wrestling with belief, identity, and the burden of command. It’s rare to see a sci-fi protagonist written with this level of emotional depth in such a compact format. The worldbuilding, while only hinted at in places, is rich and atmospheric. The lunar setting feels truly haunted. The silence of space, the corrupted AI systems, the spiritual rituals ... all of it works to create a dread-soaked tension that’s impossible to ignore. I found myself wishing for more pages just to spend more time in this unsettling universe. In fact, as soon as I finished, I started rereading it to catch all the subtle layers I missed the first time around.



It’s not your average pew-pew Military Sci-Fi. Kordov leans into cosmic horror and metaphysical themes in a way that might surprise some readers, but if you’re open to it, Orders of Magnitude delivers a powerful and unique experience. Fans of Warhammer 40K, Event Horizon, or Dead Space will feel right at home, but with a new philosophical twist. The book is also a beautiful introduction to Incensepunk, a subgenre that blends spirituality, ritual, and high-tech warfare in unexpected ways. If this is your first exposure to it, buckle up, you’re in for something different.

Book trailer: https://x.com/YuvalKordov/status/1865076000285168114





Lastly, it would be wrong not to mention the late Xeviuss, the brilliant artist behind the book’s haunting cover. He passed away recently after a long battle with cancer, but his work on Orders of Magnitude stands as a testament to his talent. His art doesn’t just set the tone, it elevates the entire experience. He will be missed, and his legacy will live on in every reader drawn in by his vision. RIP, Xeviuss.

You can order the book here.



Watch my full review here: