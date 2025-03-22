Off Midway Station is the explosive first entry in Marc Alan Edelheit’s new military sci-fi series, Guardians of the Dark. Already an established name in both epic fantasy and science fiction, Edelheit calls this novel his masterpiece, and with good reason. A Best Seller, and it won Best Military Sci-Fi of 2024 from Discover Sci-Fi (discoverscifi.com). But does it live up to the hype?

The novel is set in a future where humanity’s expansion into the stars has hit a deadly roadblock! An alien enemy that attacks every 50 years with terrifying precision. This time, they strike early, leaving humanity scrambling for survival. At the heart of it all is Captain Jim Garrett, a once-promising officer whose career has taken a nosedive. Now stuck overseeing the unfinished CNS Surprise at Midway Station, he’s the last person expected to lead a fight. But when war breaks out, he’s forced into action, rallying a crew of misfits and desperate survivors to make a stand. It’s an underdog story through and through, with high stakes, fast-paced action, and a hero you can’t help but root for

The first half of Off Midway Station leans heavily into world-building, ship construction, and character development. Edelheit’s attention to detail is impressive, but some readers may find the pacing a bit slow early on. If you love diving deep into the mechanics of a sci-fi universe, you’ll appreciate this. If you prefer non-stop action, you might feel tempted to skim.

However, once the alien threat arrives, the book kicks into high gear. The final act is a full-throttle space battle, reminiscent of Battlestar Galactica and The Expanse, with a tactical edge that feels straight out of a Tom Clancy novel. Garrett and his ragtag crew are thrown into a fight they’re barely prepared for, making every moment feel tense and unpredictable

.



One of Edelheit’s biggest strengths is character development. If you’ve read his Stiger Chronicles series, you know what I’m talking about. Garrett is a flawed but determined leader, making tough calls in impossible situations. The supporting cast is equally compelling: there’s the no-nonsense Marine commander, the unpredictable but brilliant flight leader, and a host of other personalities that make the crew feel dynamic and real. Fans of David Weber, Jack Campbell, or Jeffery H. Haskell will find a lot to love here.

All-in-all, Off Midway Station delivers a gritty, tactical, and action-packed introduction to what could be an incredible series. The slow start is a trade-off for a well-realized world, but the payoff is worth it. With book two, Off Indigo Station, on the horizon, now is the perfect time to jump in. And with its Best Military Sci-Fi of 2024 win from Discover Sci-Fi, the recognition is well earned.

You can get a copy of Off Midway Station here.



Watch my full review here:

What do you think of Off Midway Station by Marc Alen Edelheit? Is it great military sci-fi? Leave a comment and let us know.