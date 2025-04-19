Michael Simon’s First Command has been making waves in the Military Sci-Fi scene. It’s the debut novel from Simon, who brings his medical background into the narrative with visceral detail. But while First Command offers plenty of action, high-stakes survival, and solid pacing, it’s not without its flaws.





The story follows Ensign Cole Jackson, freshly minted from the Academy and immediately thrown into chaos. His ship, the Freedom, is ambushed, and he’s ordered to scavenge parts from another vessel, the Hood. Before long, Freedom abandons him, and Cole is left to lead a ragtag crew of techies stranded deep in space. Instead of panicking, he steps up. And that’s where the first cracks appear. Cole is THAT guy - brilliant tactician, natural leader, unshakably calm under pressure, everybody likes him and somehow he's always right. Even his one “flaw” (an eye patch) makes him look cooler. His Gary Stu energy is hard to ignore, and while that may appeal to some readers, it makes for a story where tension rarely feels real. It’s hard to worry when you know your protagonist will always come out on top.







Additionally, readers looking for realistic military hierarchy or tactical nuance might find themselves disappointed. Ranks are fuzzy, decision-making occasionally defies logic, and physics often takes a back seat to spectacle. For a novel labeled as “hard” sci-fi, First Command leans more toward cinematic than scientifically plausible.



That said, there’s a lot to appreciate. The book’s medical realism stands out. Simon’s experience as a doctor shines through in the scenes depicting injury, trauma, torture and death. These moments are among the book’s most grounded and compelling. They add grit to what is otherwise a fairly clean-cut narrative. The survival aspect of the story (rebuilding a wrecked ship from scraps in hostile space) is also engaging. The constant improvisation keeps the plot moving at a brisk pace, and the stakes feel high, even if the resolution often comes too easily. The pacing is another win: the story never drags, and there’s always another crisis to solve or enemy to face.







In the end, First Command is a solid, action-heavy debut with a likable (overly perfect) hero. It’s a fun ride for fans of fast-paced Military Sci-Fi who don’t mind a bit of genre gloss. If you're craving something with gritty realism or deep moral complexity, you might want to look elsewhere. But if you're in it for space battles, survival drama, and a touch of Marvel-esque charm, this one’s worth a look.



