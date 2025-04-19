Fandom Pulse

Eric R. Ashley
Apr 21, 2025

I got this because of this review. Nice descriptions, good space fight damage effects to humans and ships. In that regard, its better than David Weber, or more precisely, Weber does not try to do that. Lots of plot twists, and emotional turns. Fast plotting. Surprises. I do not see a Gary Stu. I'm a few chapters in, and its very good.

