If you’re a fan of high-stakes military science fiction with a cybernetic edge and covert ops tension, Archangel: Avenging by Rick Partlow should be on your radar. As the second entry in the Archangel series, this novel shifts gears from revenge-driven shootouts to cloak-and-dagger espionage, with all the intensity you'd expect from a former soldier turned insurgent.

The story follows Brent Parthet, once a loyal soldier and elite Archangel commando, now a fugitive on a mission to expose the corrupt powers that destroyed his life. In Book 1, Brent took down the man who gave the kill order. In Avenging, he sets his sights on the corporate and government entities pulling the strings from behind the curtain. This time around, the action takes a backseat to subterfuge and psychological tension. While there are still great combat moments, much of the focus is on Brent’s evolution. Besides being cybernetically enhanced, he’s a strategist, a reluctant leader, and a man trying to build a rebellion with little more than broken veterans and a few allies who still believe in justice.

One of the book’s standout elements is the relationship between Brent and his neurosynth AI. In a deeply introspective sequence, the AI takes the form of a childlike hallucination, confronting Brent about his motives and forcing him to reflect on whether he’s still fighting for justice or just clinging to vengeance.

It’s a poignant moment in an otherwise adrenaline-fueled narrative, and it adds emotional depth that’s often lacking in books of this genre. If there’s one critique, it’s that Brent’s team takes a bit of a backseat this time. In Book 1, the Archangels operated as a tight unit. Here, it’s very much the Brent Solo Show. Still, the shift makes sense - this is about his transition from lone wolf to rebel leader. It promises a great finale in book 3. Overall, Archangel: Avenging hits hard with espionage energy, tactical realism, and a main character who’s both broken and unstoppable.

You can read Archangel: Avenging here.

Watch my full review here: