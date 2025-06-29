Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Burn Enough's avatar
Burn Enough
Jun 29, 2025

Hello, I checked :) in book 1 it was used 3 times:

- page 232: “Jesus,” Cas whispered, more of a prayer than a profanity.

- page 234: “Jesus, dude!” he yelped, jumping back, then looked me up and down, then back to Raph and his eyes went wide.

- page 253: “Jesus, I don’t believe it,” Raph murmured, distracted, as if he hadn’t been listening to us.

And in this book 2, it was used only 2 times:

- page 86: “Jesus, I’m glad you told me that after I ate.”

- page 134: She wasn’t breathing. “Oh, Jesus God,” I murmured.

But yeah ... there's definitely some military-style profanity. Your standard F-bombs (60 times used) and such, but nothing stood out to me as deliberately blasphemous or disrespectful in the religious sense. The tone leans more toward gritty realism than anything provocative or edgy-for-the-sake-of-it. It's Rick Partlow - he's a solid MilSF author, in 14 years he wrote almost 80 novels. He doesn't like stories that are bleak and gloom (not a fan of GrimDark, any of Paul Verhoeven's movies, etc).

That said, I totally respect wanting to know before spending your money (especially on a paperback). I think you’ll be safe here, but if anything changes as I keep reading future entries, I’ll definitely mention it in future reviews.

Thanks for the thoughtful question! God Bless!

Reply
Share
1 reply
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
Jun 30, 2025

Pass. If it isn't Christians evangelizing and church planting, as has been done to build the West, build Christendom, build what freedom and liberties we take for granted today, what's the point? Dissipation?

We have trained ourselves to put our faith away when we tell stories now. And thusly we wonder why the Woke have taken over our stories, our games, our entertainment, our fellowship? Hmmm....

Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture