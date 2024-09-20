It was disappointing to learn last year that Dark Horse Comics would no longer publish Mike Baron and his Nexus books. He came out with a great graphic novel with artist Richard Bonk titled Nefarious last year, but it seemed like it was the last deal for the company. It appeared all hopes of seeing Nexus in comic shops again were dashed after a successful Kickstarter campaign for a new graphic novel, Scourge, with artist Kelsey Shannon. However, Alien Books, the publisher who’s rescued Valiant Comics, has come to save another wonderful property and get it into the hands of comic readers.

The graphic novel will be released as a two-part series in comic shops with the first issue arriving in December. This is great news for comic book fans as the graphic novel is some of the best science fiction published in the last year.

Alien Books continues to do great things and make waves in the comic book industry. With Nexus and Valiant Comics in its stable, the company appears to be on the rise.

What do you think of Nexus: Scourge getting a comic shop release from Alien Books? Leave a comment and let us know.

