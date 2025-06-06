BIG Studios has achieved remarkable success with their "Nexus: Deluxe Hardcover Omnibus - Volume One" Kickstarter campaign, raising a gigantic $137,310 from 808 dedicated backers with 55 days still remaining. This overwhelming response demonstrates the enduring appeal of one of science fiction comics' most celebrated series, finally receiving the deluxe treatment it has long deserved.

Created by the legendary duo of writer Mike Baron and artist Steve Rude in 1981, Nexus stands as one of the greatest achievements in independent science fiction comics. The series follows Horatio Hellpop, a reluctant executioner of mass murderers navigating a complex universe 500 years in the future. What began as a groundbreaking concept has evolved into a multi-award-winning saga that has captivated readers for over four decades.

The series earned multiple Eisner Awards and industry accolades while building a devoted fanbase that has remained loyal through various publishers and incarnations. Mike Baron's grounded writing style and science fiction sensibilities gave Nexus its distinctive tone, while Steve Rude's visual evolution throughout the series established a signature look that became synonymous with quality independent comics.

As comic legend Alex Ross proclaimed, "Nexus is the granddaddy of the independent superhero and still outclasses the lot of 'em!" This sentiment has been echoed by industry luminaries including Chris Claremont, who noted: "It's a book that satisfies as a story, as a comic, and as science fiction... Nexus is a book that makes one want to come back next issue and the next - and that is a real pleasure."

Even science fiction master Harlan Ellison praised the series, declaring: "I herewith declare to an unbridled enthusiasm for Nexus. I've watched with pleasure as Mike and Steve have maintained their charm, skill and originality through one incarnation after another. It's been fifteen years, and a comic must have a lot of muscle to maintain that kind of loyalty in a reader as picky and cranky as I... Nexus rules."

This massive 864-page omnibus represents the most comprehensive collection of Nexus material ever assembled. The campaign description promises: "The very first Nexus: Omnibus Deluxe Edition will contain the original three black and white issues from the volume one at Capital Comics, along with the first twenty-six issues of volume two, published by Capital Comics and then First Comics."

Unlike previous smaller softcover editions from Dark Horse Comics that have been out of print for over a decade, this premium tome will be an oversized 11" x 8" hardcover edition collecting the entire main series from Capital Comics, First Comics, and Dark Horse Comics, including one-shots, backmatter, limited series, and amazing material never before reprinted.

The collection features incredible artwork not only from co-creator Steve Rude but also outstanding contributions from José Luis García-López, Mike Mignola, Mike Allred, Keith Giffen, Mark A. Nelson, Eric Shanower, Hilary Barta, and never-before-seen Nexus art from Jim Lee, Andy Smith, and Kevin Eastman.

Each page has been inspected and approved Mike Baron himself, making this the definitive Nexus collection. The campaign offers three explosive, iconic dust jackets, including a crowdfunding exclusive wrap-around cover painted by Steve Rude for the very first color issue of Nexus from Capital Comics in May 1983.

As an exclusive bonus, all editions will contain special access to a digital version of the original "First Flexi-Comic" from Nexus issue #3, a long-lost audio treasure from 1981 that has been remixed and remastered in high-fidelity digital audio.

Science Fiction fans will love Nexus and if you’ve not read the volume, this is a must-buy for anyone’s collection. Back the Nexus Omnibus on Kickstarter here.

NEXT: Mark Millar And John Romita Jr. Make Waves With "Psychic Sam" Graphic Novel On Kickstarter