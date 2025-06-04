Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Jun 4, 2025

Gender-blurring is a "quality" of Baphomet (male demon portrayed with female breasts).

Genderless anything is Luciferian.

Joseph L. Wiess
Jun 5, 2025

Getting rid of male and female is a sign of communism. No gender = no differences = people become just one cog in a machine.

