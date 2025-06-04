The customizable avatars that Nintendo uses on its consoles will reportedly be genderless for the Nintendo Switch.

Multiple individuals shared screenshots of the Mii creation screen that give owners the choice of two different styles for their Mii. The styles are not labeled. However, Nintendo does state, “Some games may use style as a gender indicator.”

X user CentroLeaks shared another screenshot that notes, “The style you select for your Mii might be reflected as a specific gender in some software.”

This is a huge change from the Nintendo Switch where Nintendo gave owners the choice to create male and female Miis.

This move is clearly the result of gender ideology, which aims to remove the distinctions between men and women. Pope Francis condemned this ideology as the “worst danger of our time” during an address to participants in the International Conference Man-Woman: Image of God. Towards An Anthropology Of Vocations.”

Pope Francis said, “It is very important for there to be this encounter, this encounter between men and women, because today the worst danger is gender ideology, which cancels out differences.”

“I asked for studies to be made on this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same; to erase difference is to erase humanity,” he continued. “Man and woman, on the other hand, stand in fruitful ‘tension’.”

It is also not all that surprising that Nintendo would make this move. Nintendo of America sponsored the Seattle Pride Parade where men on bicycles exposed themselves to children and the it also had job listings for localizers that employees will have “awareness of culturalization- and DE&I related topics.”

Furthermore, Nintendo turned the character of Vivian transgender in its remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

What do you make of Nintendo making their Miis genderless?

