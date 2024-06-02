It’s corporate pride month, which means the entire internet is being blasted with propaganda supporting degenerate sexual deviancies and fetishes, which in recent years has been increasingly aimed at children. No battlefront is more important to this cause than the video game industry, as according to recent statistics, American children spend, on average, 1.5 to 2 hours per day playing. Microsoft is utilizing its X-Box platform and gaming development studios like Bethesda to push children into these lifestyles in an attempt to groom them.

For a moment this year, many people rejoiced as they saw a change from prior years where these video game companies didn’t change their public profile images to have pride flags on them. While they may not be as directly in-your-face on the Twitter platform with their profiles about it, the corporations are still pushing the grooming of children through video game platforms.

On the X-Box official account, Microsoft posted, “Together we create a more inclusive gaming world. It’s Pride Month, and we’re celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community by working with the @TrevorProject, sharing a curated game collection, and more:” which leads to a link to their website pushing the LGBTQ agenda on children.

This link was retweeted by Bethesda in an effort to further push this propaganda on its customers. X-Box lists games on the site that are part of an LGBTQ collection on their site including:

Need For Speed Unbound

Starfield

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

The Quarry

This Bed We Made

Forza Horizon 5

Overwatch 2

The article also lists Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind internally as a game that champions LGBTQ causes.

These game sales profits are partially going to The Trevor Project, an organization that actively targets youth to try to convert them to LGBTQ lifestyles. Their stated mission on their website is to “help LGBTQ+ young people get the support and affirmation they need and deserve.”

Microsoft is putting in-game pride flag themes into its games, making a wallpaper for the Xbox console so users can have the pride flag colors blasted at them, and pushing “the transgender and non-binary community games collection and the LGBTQIA+ community games collection,” which they say will exist year-round to make pride month a long-term constant.

Users on X reacted to the post, many stating they’re canceling their Game Pass, as X-Box mentions the use of the Game Pass in the blog post.

X-Box reacted to others who appeared to be trying to flood the comments with positive posts, but a quick look at these reveals that many of these are paid developers of video game studios. The fans rejected the message while employees tried to make it look like this message was resonating with the public.

Since X-Box is not changing its logo to display pride flags on X directly this year, it appears that it understands its message is turning off gamers as a whole and is trying to downplay the situation while simultaneously giving gamers money to these destructive causes.

What do you think of X-Box and its subsidiary Bethseda pushing LGBTQ lifestyles on children? Leave a comment and let us know.