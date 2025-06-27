Producer and director Michael Bay is reportedly developing a new Transformers film.

According to Puck, Bay is collaborating with script writer Jordan VanDina and could return as a hands-on producer or director.

This Transformers project is not the only one that is in the works. Puck claimed that this Bay film is one of at least five Transformers projects that are in development. It noted that Transformers One director Josh Cooley is also working on a live-action film and the company has at least two different projects in the works for a G.I. Joe and Transformers crossover film. That crossover film was teased in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts post-credit scene.

What is not in development is a sequel to Cooley’s Transformers One film. During an appearance at BotCon, Cooley shared, “I wish I had something to announce, but I do not. What I’ve been told is that Paramount Animation is not interested in making a sequel to it.”

“That’s what I was told. I wish we could. I have ideas, too. So it would have been cool. We’ll see what happens. You never know,” he added.

As for the G.I. Joe and Transformers crossover, ahead of the release of Transformers One, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura shared with Collider, “The next live-action movie will be a crossover. Where it will be particularly affected is the fact that we now know what these robots are capable of emotionally. So, we're going to have to figure out how to create that room that we can afford that and create a story where you can take more advantage of that.”

“One of the things that I'm particularly interested in doing, and we're still in the development phase, so nothing is by any means written in stone, but I think we need to do more now from the robot point of view in the live-action, because that's the only way you're really going to get inside them,” he continued. “Instead of them reacting to humans or reacting to the human plot, ‘What is their drive?’ has to be part of that story now. So it's going to be complicated because now the hardest thing about a lot of franchise movies is how many characters there are, and the more characters you try to manage, the harder it is to make a bunch of really good ones. You've kind of got to keep it smaller, keep it smaller.”

“We'll be in that process for a while, where we'll start with a bunch of Joes and a bunch of Transformers and, I'll say, regular humans, and then you're going to do this. That's kind of where we are right now, is trying to put the larger thing in place,” Di Bonaventura added. “The trick in this one, like we were talking about here, in trying to find that tone and balance is like, ‘Well, how much of the Joes do you want? And how much of the Transformers do you want?’"

