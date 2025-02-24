Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima shared his reaction to Captain America: Brave New World by questioning when Sam Wilson became Cap and why the Avengers need to be reorganized.

In a post to X, Kojima shared photos of himself in an IMAX theater and commented, “I watched ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ in IMAX. I vaguely remember Sam receiving the shield in ‘Endgame,’ but when did he officially become Cap? Is it because I haven’t seen ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?’”

Next, he added, “And what’s this about the Avengers being reorganized? I’m also getting it mixed up with the ‘Thunderbolts’ trailer.”

To answer Kojima’s questions, Steve Rogers gives Sam Wilson his shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame with the implication that he is the new Captain America. However, Wilson is still operating under the name Falcon during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier until the final episode when he begins to refer to himself as Captain America. In fact, the show even retitles it self Captain America and the Winter Solider ahead of the credits.

As for The Avengers being disbanded that also seemingly de facto happened at the end of Avengers: Endgame with Tony Stark sacrificing himself to undo Thanos’ snap, Thor departing with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain America deciding to stay in the past and live a life with Peggy Carter.

Regardless of the answers, what Kojima’s questions bring to light is how disjointed the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become on top of the fact that people are not watching the Disney+ shows. This causes major story connectivity issues when films follow in the wake of those television shows and moviegoers do not really understand what is happening because they have not watched the shows.

On top of these basic continuity issues, Kojima’s comment about the Thunderbolts also calls into question whether or not Marvel’s projects are becoming too similar that they are unrecognizable from each other. It’s a common complaint that many refer to as “superhero fatigue.”

What do you make of Kojima’s comments and questions regarding Captain America: Brave New World?

