Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Feb 25, 2025

I haven't watched a Marvel Movie since endgame. I haven't watched a Star Wars show since Andor's season ended. I haven't watched a movie in a theatre since Rogue one.

Why should I waste my time and money on actors that don't me to watch their movies?

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 25, 2025Edited

Kojima is a Hollywood worshiping hack. I thought he'd enjoy consuming all the Disney slop. Also imagine still wearing a mask.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture