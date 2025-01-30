Last week, the BBC announced Doctor Who hired a transgender activist for the writer’s room of Ncuti Gatwa season 2, receiving backlash from fans with the show further spiraling into identity politics. Juno Dawson responded on Instagram attacking fans as a “slew of $@#% on social media.”

Doctor Who has become a cesspool of LGBTQ propaganda and identity politics since Russell T. Davies retook his position as showrunner. The 60th Anniversary Specials were filled with cringe-inducing virtue signal lines, including a man pretending to be a woman they insulted fans with by calling him “Rose” who lectured David Tennant with Catherine Tate on being a “male presenting Time Lord.”

The politics got worse during Ncuti Gatwa’s first season, with the casting of drag queen Jinx Monsoon as The Maestro and constant references to homosexuality in the show across all of the episodes. The lowest point came in the episode “Rogue” where the Doctor abandoned his companion to go make out with another man.

Russell T. Davies stated that agenda is far more important to him than the show on several occasions, originally asked about it by Collider and saying, “It just feels natural. This is the world. It’s 2024, and we’re all embracing it.” He’s made no secret of saying that

At San Diego Comic-Con, when asked about whether he listened to fan criticism of the show’s new direction, Russell T. Davies bumbled a non-answer before shifting the conversation to say, "To be honest, in terms of online activity, I'm much more interested in what's happening. I think Doctor Who's fine… I think there are things happening in the culture war, particularly with trans rights, which are a million times more important than what's happening with Doctor Who."

Ratings on the show has been atrocious as fans don’t want to be lectured to about gender identity or homosexual proclivities. The 60th Anniversary Specials were already the lowest on record for Doctor Who specials, with viewership at 5.08 million, 4.83 million, and the final special, “The Giggle,” only receiving 4.62 million.

The latest Christmas Special did even worse with only 4.11 million in the overnight ratings. Several of the episodes of the new season hit record lows for the show as well.

Doctor Who will be returning this year with season 2, which has already filmed, and the BBC did a press tour announcing transgender activist Juno Dawson as one of the writers joining the show for the season, signaling the network will be doubling down on wokeism.

This man is best known for his book, “This Book Is Gay” as well as “The Gender Games.” He has also worked on a Doctor Who podcast called Doctor Who: Redacted, that featured Jodie Whittaker, the female replacement Doctor.

The podcast dramas Dawson penned have been described as “very gay and very trans” according to The Guardian, leading fans to worry that this will push identity politics further into canon.

Doctor Who fans reacted with irritation that their beloved show would be pushing even more into this realm, given Dawson’s past history. This prompted Dawson to play the victim on Instagram.

He posted a video where he said, “Yesterday was a real reminder that trans people cannot publicly have success. We are not allowed to do well without getting a slew of $@#% on social media.”

“Um like I should be able to do my job without being abused,” he said. “You know, particularly on Twitter.”

“I mean, I deleted my main account years ago, but I looked at what people were saying, and it’s really disgusting,” he said. “Like people should not be allowed to say those things about someone.”

“Um, yeah, and it’s just because I’m trans,” he said. “If I was cisgender, I don’t think there would be an issue. But I need to ignore that because, you know, I won.”

His messaging is completely mixed, having said he abandoned Twitter to virtue signal to his crowd, but admitting that he’s on the site anyway. On top of it, if he won, why is he playing victim and attacking Doctor Who fans who are sick of the content that’s destroying the show?

Regardless, the new writer’s room clearly does not respect fans in the least, but rather sees Doctor Who as their personal fetish ground where they can write themselves in self-insert rants rather than quality sci-fi.

What do you think of Juno Dawson’s comments on Doctor Who fans? Leave a comment and let us know.

