Yesterday, the tides turned on the discussion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II as video game influencers learned that Daniel Vavra inserted underage gay sex into the game. Melonie Mac eviscerated the developer with comments on X, leading the charge against evil LGBTQ+ grooming.

It’s been uncovered that the graphic scene depicting sodomy in the game actually shows a child (Hans Capon) engaging in it.

It was revealed by IGN that the scene in question featured Hans Capon with the outlet writing on X, “The medieval world of 1403 Bohemia can be a lonely and dangerous place, so why not make it just that bit more special by romancing everyone’s favourite Lord, Sir Hans Capon.”

Based on a codex from the first game, Hans is a teenager when this vile act takes place.

An entry from the Codex for Hans Capon states that he was likely born around 1388 and died in 1419. It also makes it clear he is “underage.”

It states, “The underage son of Jan Jesek Ptacek and Hedvika of Dauba.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’s opening scene also makes it clear that the game takes place in 1403. That means Hans would only be 15 if he was born in 1388. It’s possible he could be even younger if he was born after 1388.

Czech website Jiskra also notes that Hans Capon did not even come of age until 1406.

A machine translation states, “Ješek Ptáček was already a fifty-year-old man when his son Jan was born. He took refuge in Polná Castle and left the Ratajské dominion to his son Jan, who came of age in 1406.”

Vavra responded to this discovery when one person on X wrote, “If you decide you want a love scene with Hans in KCD2, you are committing paedophilia because Hans is 15 years old. You cannot even make up stuff like that.”

He retorted, “Imagine that women at the time were married at the age of 12 and had children. Also they needed witnesses during first sex.”

This response raised questions from various gamers who didn’t appreciate the defense of graphic pedophilia scenes in the name of historical accuracy, especially when Vavra took liberties with historical accuracy by adding a black person to the court in Bohemia in another strange move to add “diversity” to the series.

Melonie Mac has been leading the charge against pornography in video games and culture, pointing rightly toward Christ as the only way our western society can survive.

She called out the Kingdom Come: Deliverance II yesterday with viral posts to X highlighting how insidious this is. First, she said in response to the Fandom Pulse article on the topic, “So not only is this a gay game, but it appears to be a pedo game too. Porn ALWAYS leads to this. It is demonic.”

Then, she took the screenshots of Daniel Vavra defending the gay grooming, saying, “First they normalize porn. Then they normalize sodomy. Then they (try) to normalize pedophilia. Can't you see, ALL perversion leads to this? It ALL comes from Satan. And inserting this in our entertainment is the method of normalization. Wake up!”

Other influencers have joined in questioning this game as a result. Endymion made a post on the grooming issue, saying, “Hans Capon is canonically 15 years old apparently in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 according to their in-game historical records. Yet you can romance him in the game if you make Henry gay, effectively meaning that yeah this is technically illegal to showcase in the game. Uhhh @WarhorseStudios @DanielVavra care to explain what’s going on here? wtf?”

Meanwhile, reports are that users are starting to get blocked by Daniel Vavra on X when they question the morality of putting such a scene into the game. It’s a controversy clearly courted by Vavra and his crew as he put this in the game with the intention saying earlier in the controversy that this was exactly how he intended the story to be.

What do you think of video game influencers like Melonie Mac calling out Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and its grooming? Leave a comment and let us know.