Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Abbott's avatar
Patrick Abbott
Mar 26, 2025

I hope it's done well and can lead him back to a more Church-ordered life. I'm convinced the Passion made him a target of the devil.

Reply
Share
Greg's avatar
Greg
Mar 27, 2025

As far as I know, no one’s ever depicted the Harrowing of Hell on film. If Gibson and Wallace are planning that, I’ll probably see it just for that.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture