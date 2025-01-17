Fandom Pulse

Marianne Agnello
Jan 17, 2025

Keeping you in prayer for the Holy Spirit to guide your work God Bless

Holly
Jan 19, 2025

Love that essential question why is it about us? I doubt though that the pure and absolute Love the Father has for us can be shown in screen but I will pray that it can! At least in part!

