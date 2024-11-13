Mel Gibson shared new details about his upcoming TV series which will tell the story of the Great Siege of Malta that saw the Knights Hospitaller defeat the Ottoman Empire as it attempted to conquer it.

Speaking with MovieWeb about his upcoming Monster Summer film, Gibson revealed he’s working on a limited TV series about the Great Siege of Malta.

He said, “I’m also working on a TV limited series about the Siege of Malta, which is an incredible story. And there’s only one place to film that, in Malta, in these fortresses, where 700 Knights defended Malta against an onslaught from the Turkish and Sulemain sent 40,000 men and ships."

“And wow the Knights won. So pretty crazy. It’s a great story.”

When asked if he would star in the series, Gibson responded, “I’d like to be in it, but I don’t know if I’ll have the time. But I certainly want to be like a producer of it.”

He continued, “And I’ve worked with a very talented writer on the script and so it’s going to be good for somebody. It’s a great story.”

It was reported back in September that Gibson was part of a scouting team looking at locations in Malta. At the time it was believed to be for The Resurrection, Gibson’s sequel to The Passion of the Christ.

Italpress reported that Gibson was “among an 11-member team scouting Malta following an invitation by the Malta Film Commission. It is understood that Gibson is scouting for locations to film the sequel to 2004’s The Passion of the Christ, which he co-wrote, produced, and directed.”

The scouting mission reportedly consisted of a five-day visit and includes “discussions with the Maltese authorities in connection with” the film.

The Siege of Malta in 1565: Arrival of the Turkish fleet, by Matteo Perez d'Aleccio

Clearly, the scouting mission was for this limited series that will tell the story of the Great Siege of Malta.

As noted by YouTube channel Kings and Generals, the Great Siege of Malta began when “Sultan Suleiman appointed his trusted vizier Mustafa Pasha as the commander of his armies. Alongside him was Admiral Piali Pasha and the corsair Dragut. Most sources put the total strength of the Ottoman army at around 40,000 men.”

Expecting the Ottoman attack, the leader of the Knights Hospitaller Jean Parisot de La Valette had “all the buildings outside the walled citadels in the island’s great harbor … destroyed to eliminate cover for sharpshooters.”

Furthermore, all the crops were harvested and brought into the walls to prevent the Ottomans from living off the land during a likely siege.

The island was defended by just 500 knights, but were bolstered by 3,000 Maltese militia. They also received aid from 1,000 Habsburg soldiers sent by the Viceroy of Sicily Don Garcia de Toledo.

The Great Siege Monument, located in Valletta, Malta, is a monument commemorating the Great Siege of Malta in 1565. Photo Credit: Nenea hartia, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

The Ottomans launched their attack on the island and advanced towards the town of Birgu, which had been evacuated in anticipation of the Ottoman’s attack.

The Knights and their allies engaged the Ottomans and harassed them using guerilla tactics as they advanced to the walls of the harbor citadels.

After being repelled at Birgu and Senglea, the Ottomans moved to strike at the citadel of St. Elmo. They were able to set up their artillery and began besieging the forts. However, La Valette ordered his own artillery at St. Angelo to fire across the harbor at the Ottomans. The attack knocked Pasha unconscious and created chaos within the Ottomans ranks of which many believed he died.

THE ASSAULT BY SEA AND LAND ON THE ISLAND OF Malta.

However, the Ottomans were able to rally and countered the attack from St. Angelo with their own sharpshooters that pinned down the Knights.

Furthermore, Dragut and his fleet attempted to strangle St. Elmo by eliminating supply ferries and furthering isolating the fortress. However, a group of Knights attacked Dragut’s position and scattered the artillery allowing the resupply to continue.

The Ottomans would eventually breach the citadel of St. Elmo, but they would be repelled by the Knights and their allies on three separate occasions buying time for the island as it awaited more reinforcements from Don Garcia.

The Ottomans would eventually capture St. Elmo after building a bridge across the fortress’ ditch, but in the lead up to the fortress’ capture Dragut would be mortally wounded. He would die the same day that St. Elmo was captured. The victory would cost them dearly. The host of Kings and Generals revealed the Ottomans lost over 6,000 troops and half of their elite Janissary troops. Meanwhile the Maltese lost a total of 1,500 troops.

St Michael Bastion - Citadel

With St. Elmo captured, the Ottomans turned towards St. Michael. But La Vallete and his troops were able to repel a two-pronged attack from the Ottomans.

From there, a full-scale invasion was launched by the Ottomans as they attacked the walls of Senglea and Birgu. Their artillery turned Birgu’s wall to rubble, which allowed the Ottomans to breach the city.

The Knights and their allies appeared to be on the brink of defeat, but a group of cavalry countered from Mdina and attacked the now unguarded Ottoman camp and destroyed it. The attack convinced the Ottomans that a relief force had arrived and retreated.

The Ottomans would regroup and prepare to attack Mdina. However, the Knights fired their artillery at the Ottomans who were out of range in the hope that the Ottomans would believe it would cost them dearly to attack. The bluff worked and Don Garcia’s relief force of 8,000 men eventually arrived in St. Paul’s bay on September 7th.

As the Ottomans began to retreat to their ships, the Knights launched a counter and massacred hundreds of fleeing Ottomans.

Fort St. Michael, Senglea before 1921.

The Ottomans fully retreated by September 13th suffering at least 10,000 casualties with some sources claiming they lost 30,000 compared to the Knights and their allies only losing 2,500 soldiers.

The host of Kings and Generals notes this defeat likely staved off Ottoman expansion “into Italy and then deeper into western Europe.”

View from the St. Michael's Bastion to the Michael's Counterguard in Valletta , Malta. Photo Credit: Frank Vincentz, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

