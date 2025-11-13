Fandom Pulse

Richard Davis's avatar
Richard Davis
Nov 13

Absolutely agree. I spent ten years in Los Angeles trying to break into Hollywood by writing screenplays, from '02 to '12. Then I left for greener pastures, along with the coffee maker guy. Life is better out here in flyover country.

Rubymosh
Nov 14

My daughter has worked in Hollywood for decades as a post-production supervisor & producer and this year she had a very hard time finding another job after her last one with Hulu ended. She finally got another one with a Peacock show which doesn't start until April! I kept telling her years ago and that companies and people were leaving California but she wouldn't believe me. Now it's hitting home unfortunately and being a liberal, she's part of the problem! Another example of Get Woke, Go Broke.

