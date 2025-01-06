Political pundit and culture commentator Megyn Kelly bashed Focus Features’ recent release Conclave, which stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow among others.

In a post to X, Kelly wrote, “Just made the huge mistake of watching the much-celebrated Conclave & it is the most disgusting anti-Catholic film I have seen in a long time. Shame on Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci & John Lithgow for starring in it & shame on director Edward Berger (among others).”

“Spoiler: They make THE POPE INTERSEX! This is the big exciting twist at the end. I wish I had known so I wouldn’t have watched it,” she continued. “There are almost no redeeming characters in the movie - every cardinal is morally bankrupt/repulsive. The only exception of course is the intersex pope (who - surprise! - has female reproductive parts) & the cardinal who keeps her secret - bc of course that kind of Catholic secret-keeping must be lionized.”

“I’m disgusted,” Kelly declared. “What a thing to release to streaming just in time for Christmas. They would never do this to Muslims, but Christians/Catholics are always fair game to mock/belittle/smear.”

READ: 'Gone Girl' Director David Fincher Provides Update On What Direction Warner Bros. Plans To Take Its 'Harry Potter' TV Series

Kelly was not alone in rebuking the film. Novelist and author Joshua Lisec stated, “This is what they do. Every single time.”

Reacher actor Matthew Marsden added, “Yep. And people wonder why I got out of Hollywood.”

He continued, “Think about how many levels of approval that had to go through and how much money they spent on it...and I cannot get conservatives to back a movie with an A-list director and star. The Democrats play the long game. That movie will be out there forever. Not one of the actors will be boycotted, and neither will the director.”

“Disgusting,” he concluded.

READ: Section 31 Director Implies There May Be More Star Trek Streaming Films On The Way: "Sky's The Limit With What We Can Do"

Chad Pecknold, a Professor at Catholic University, wrote, “Thank you Megyn Kelly for using your platform to condemn what so many Catholics have helplessly accepted. Hollywood deals in the ‘last acceptable prejudice’ as propagandists for liberalism. But as liberalism crumbles, the good news is that a reckoning is coming for Hollywood too.”

Author Jack Posobiec questioned, “There's only one religion Hollywood does this to. Why is that?”

Marsden responded, “Just so you guys know, in Hollywood if you keep getting offered certain kinds of roles and you turn them down, people ask ‘why?’ It's a way of routing you out. The most visible way in recent years was with the vaccine. That is why the articles they did on me were about more than me refusing to take it.”

The film has grossed $45.6 million globally at the box office with $31.3 million at the domestic box office and $14.2 million internationally after opening at the end of October.

It received a very poor B+ CinemaScore.

What do you make of Megyn Kelly bashing the film for its anti-Catholicism?

NEXT: 'The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim' Actress Maligns Peter Jackson's Films With Feminism Attack: "Does Not Pass The Bechdel Test"