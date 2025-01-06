Fandom Pulse

Rubymosh
Jan 6, 2025

The Roman Catholic Church has been corrupt since it's inception. Pope's with bastards (Borgia the most notorious), accruing riches from indulgences (Martin Luther called them out on this among other things) and most recently the scandal of pedophilia in the church. I was raised Catholic and despised the hypocrisy I saw. This is not what Jesus Christ taught!

