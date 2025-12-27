Fandom Pulse

Neural Foundry
Dec 27

Excellent unpacking of the Law of Merited Impossibility in media. The idea that everyone with actual power knows media is a lever but consumers pretend it's apolitical is dead-on. Back when I worked adjacent to game studios, the funding conversations were never "make great art" but always "cultural reach" and "brand alignment." The Expedition 33 case perfectly illustrates how cultural tests becom procedural checkboxes that launder soft power through bureaucracy. What really stuck was the distinction betwen electoral politics and deeper politics of power, that framing clarifies alot of the confusion people have when they say "keep politics out."

DREWIEY
Dec 27

Great article. Do you think we're at the end of sjw infused media era because a lot of the free money is drying up?

Embracer is broke for example and had to split, but even in their broken form they still have the sjw compulsion. Assuming they really are broken. I have hope.

