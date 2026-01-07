Actress Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, revealed that her character was not originally intended to be a homosexual and she was made gay during the filming of the show’s third season.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal back in 2019 following the release of the third season, Hawke shared, “Throughout filming, we started to feel like she and Joe shouldn’t get together, and that she’s gay.”

“Even when I go back and watch earlier episodes, it just seems like the most obvious decision ever,” she added.

Hawke’s comments call in to question the recent narrative spun by the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer regarding the character of Will Byers played by Noah Schnapp. In an interview with Variety, Ross Duffer claimed the cringe gay coming out scene was “something we’ve been building to for nine years now. It was a really important scene for us, and a really important scene for Noah — not just from a thematic point of view, but also a narrative point of view.”

Matt would add, “Because it is, as Ross said, something we’ve been building for a really long time. I always say, Ross and I are many things, but subtle is not one of those things!”

It does not make a lot of sense that they were building to a gay coming out scene for nine years if they had originally intended Robin to be a love interest for Steve, but decided to change it during filming.

Additionally, in 2016, when the show originally released, Noah Schnapp was only 11 years old and his character was 12 years old. If you take the Duffers at their word, why would they be planning for 9 years to have a 12 year old child character come out as a homosexual and Sodomite?

Another point in this entire disgusting story is that Schnapp intimated that playing the homosexual Will Byers emboldened him to embrace the disordered lifestyle in his personal life. He told Variety in August 2023, “Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself.”

“I would be in a completely different place if I didn’t have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted,” he said.

Later in the interview, Schnapp added, “It kind of blew up in the press, and everyone was like, ‘Oh, Will’s gay! Hooray! I saw all these comments on Instagram and TikTok. There was not one bad thing about him being gay. I was like, if he has all this support, then why should I worry about anything?”

Additionally, he even claimed that after he did the first season of Stranger Things, his mother thought he was gay at the age of 12, “She said that she would talk to her friend when I was 12 and be like, ‘I know my son is gay. Do I have to ask him? How do I do it?’ The friend was like, ‘Oh, you just let him be and let him figure it out himself.’”

