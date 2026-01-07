Fandom Pulse

Jeffolas
Jan 7

That "twist" in season 3 was absurd and just abysmal writing.

I don't recall exactly how it went because I'm not rewatching that and it's been years, but my best reconstruction.

Typical oil and water setup, pressure of outside dilemma adds even more friction, there's a breakthrough, mutual understanding, they begin to work together, a bond is formed, characters and audience become invested in relationship, aaaaaand...

RUG PULL!!! Ha ha ha! Aren't we so clever? You dumb straight idiots actually thought these two should get together!

Fine, fine, I could even forgive that, but the way they pulled the rug was so effing stupid. "Yes, I was staring at you all the time, I was obsessed with you, bUT oNlY bEcAUSe i WaS sO GAy fOR tHAt CHiCk YoU wERe WItH!!!

Yes Virginia, there is a twist, and it is both Lame and Gay.

Reformed_Warrior46
Jan 7

No surprise here. The weed of sin bears bitter fruit.

