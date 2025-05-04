Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
May 4, 2025

It's May the 4th? Wow, it totally slipped my mind.

Who am I kidding? it hasn't meant anything to me since Disney destroyed Star Wars via the last trilogy.

John Bradley
May 4, 2025

“To make money is our only objective.“

And yet clearly, judging by their increasingly unpopular output over the last decade, this is no longer the case.

At least not directly, by appealing to what we assume are their customers. If they’ve found it mire profitable to cater to Blackrock et al, that’s a different matter.

